Latest
28 mins ago
Canada’s Last Intact Ice Shelf Collapses Due To Warming
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump smiles as he addresses delegates during the final day session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Thursday, July 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
31 mins ago
NC Relaxes Restriction On More Than 10 People Gathering Indoors At GOP Convention
DALLAS, March 22, 2020 . Medical workers work at a drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Dallas, Texas, the United States, March 21, 2020. The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 20,000 as of 1:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Saturday ,1730 GMT, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering ,CSSE, at Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua via Getty)
1 hour ago
HHS Opening Four Additional COVID Testing Sites In Texas, After All That

DNI Warns For The First Time That Russia Wants To Damage Biden In The 2020 Election

Ukrainian MP Andriy Derkach (right) meets with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani in Kyiv, Ukraine in December 2019. The intelligence community accused Derkach on Friday of being a vehicle for Russian government efforts to... Ukrainian MP Andriy Derkach (right) meets with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani in Kyiv, Ukraine in December 2019. The intelligence community accused Derkach on Friday of being a vehicle for Russian government efforts to damage Biden. MORE LESS
By
|
August 7, 2020 3:39 p.m.

The Russian government is supporting efforts to damage Joe Biden and boost President Trump, counterintelligence chief William Evanina said on Friday.

The statement from Evanina also says that China”prefers” for Trump to lose re-election to Biden.

The new announcement comes two weeks after Evanina released a similar, but less specific statement warning of interference by Russia, China, and Iran in the November elections.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reportedly chastised Evanina last week over the statement, accusing him of withholding key information about foreign meddling campaigns in the 2020 elections, including Russian support for President Trump’s re-election.

The new, Friday afternoon statement fell short of outright stating that Moscow wants Trump re-elected for a second term, instead noting that the Kremlin “is using a range of measures to primarily denigrate” both Biden and “an anti-Russia ‘establishment.'”

The statement does name Ukrainian MP Andriy Derkach as an example of those “measures.” Derkach, a graduate of Moscow’s Felix Dzerzhinsky Higher School of State Security, has spent much of 2020 releasing what appear to be edited recordings of phone calls between Biden and Ukraine’s president in 2016.

Derkach met with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani in Kyiv in December 2019, giving him a packet of information about the Bidens.

Sens. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who are running an investigation that drives at much of the same themes found in the Russian government-sponsored efforts to damage Biden, have denied that their probe has taken information from Derkach. The Ukrainian MP has said that he gave the senators information.

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, would not say last week whether he took information from Derkach. House Democrats raised the issue after finding a DHL receipt for documents from the Ukrainian parliamentarian.

The new statement from the DNI also comes in the wake of failed efforts by Congress and the White House in 2016 to state clearly that the Russian government was meddling in that year’s elections. It was later reported that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said at a September 2016 meeting that he would refuse to sign on to any statement identifying the Russian government-backed meddling as being in support of the Trump campaign.

The new statement categorizes Russian efforts in the same league as those of Iran and China, saying that the latter two states prefer for Trump to lose. The statement also does not make explicit who Moscow would prefer to win.

“Many foreign actors have a preference for who wins the election, which they express through a range of overt and private statements; covert influence efforts are rarer,” Evanina wrote, before listing the three efforts as having broadly the same objectives.

China, Evanina said, is running an influence campaign aimed at shaping U.S. policy towards Beijing.

“For example, it has harshly criticized the Administration’s statements and actions on Hong Kong, TikTok, the legal status of the South China Sea, and China’s efforts to dominate the 5G market,” Evanina wrote. “Beijing recognizes that all of these efforts might affect the presidential race.”

Evanina drives at a similar conclusion with regard to Iran, saying that the Islamic Republic is “spreading disinformation on social media” partly because it believes that Trump’s reelection “would result in a continuation of U.S. pressure on Iran in an effort to foment regime change.”

In a statement released Friday evening, Reps. Pelosi and Adam Schiff (D-CA) thanked Evanina for naming Derkach and for saying that the Kremlin’s aim was to hurt Biden and boost Trump.

But the Democratic leaders accused Evanina of treating “three actors of differing intent and capability as equal threats to our democratic elections.”

“Members of Congress have now been briefed on the specific threats facing the 2020 election, and we have been clear with the Intelligence Community that the American people must be provided with specific information that would allow voters to appraise for themselves the respective threats posed by these foreign actors, and distinguish these actors’ different and unequal aims, current actions, and capabilities,” the two members of congress said.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In Muckraker
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30