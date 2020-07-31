Latest
on May 18, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2 hours ago
Kushner’s COVID-19 Team Ended Plan For Nationwide Testing Because They Didn’t Want To Help Blue States
2 hours ago
Wolf Orders DHS To Stop Collecting Intel On Press In Portland: ‘In No Way’ Did Secretary Condone
3 hours ago
Report: FBI Concealed Copies Of Key Docs In Russia Probe Out Of Fear Trump Would End It

Nunes Stays Silent As House Dems Claim Proof He Got Foreign Disinfo On Biden

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 21: Rep. Devin Nunes shows documents that he wants Fiona Hill, former top Russia advisor to the White House, and David Holmes, poltical counselor, to receive before they provide testimony in... WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 21: Rep. Devin Nunes shows documents that he wants Fiona Hill, former top Russia advisor to the White House, and David Holmes, poltical counselor, to receive before they provide testimony in the impeachment inquiry of President Trump in Washington, DC on November 21, 2019. (Photo by Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 31, 2020 10:36 a.m.

House Democrats pushed House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) to say in a closed-door meeting on Wednesday whether he had received Ukraine-based disinformation about Vice President Joe Biden.

Nunes declined to respond at all, saying “no” when asked if he would like to respond to the allegation that he has received a dossier of disinformation from pro-Russian Ukrainian MP Andrii Derkach.

Rep. Sean Maloney (D-NY) raised the issue at the meeting, convened to offer members of the panel the opportunity to review classified intelligence about what Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) described as “a concerted foreign interference campaign which seeks to launder and amplify disinformation in order to influence congressional activity, public debate, and the Presidential election in November.”

That campaign reportedly constitutes attempts by Derkach, a graduate of Moscow’s Felix Dzerzhinsky Higher School of State Security, to send packets of damaging disinformation about Biden to top Republicans.

Derkach has claimed on his website to have sent the packages to Republicans including Rudy Giuliani. TPM reported in December that Giuliani had received a dossier from Derkach.

Derkach also claimed on his website and in public statements to have addressed packages to Sens. Ron Johnson (R-WI), Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC), to Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Nunes, to then-OMB director Mick Mulvaney, and to Trump himself.

Though Nunes appears to have received a package from Derkach, it’s not clear whether the other packets ever made it to their destination.

Rep. Maloney asked Nunes at the end of the hearing whether he would “disclose to the committee” that he had received materials from Derkach, “and, if so, whether he is prepared to share them with the rest of the committee.”

Nunes replied, “no.”

Maloney then asked if Nunes could explain “why he is just not prepared to
respond to a simple question whether he has received materials that have been
called into question that seem designed to denigrate a former Vice President of
the United States, but, at a minimum, to share them with the rest of the committee.”

“I mean, as I understand it, committee staff is in possession of evidence that
a package was received,” Maloney added. “None of this is classified.”

Derkach has been peddling both supposed recordings of Biden conducting U.S. foreign policy towards Ukraine during the Obama presidency, and elaborate and unsubstantiated conspiracy theories around the theft of foreign aid to the former Soviet Republic.

Politico reported that the evidence to which Maloney referred is a DHL receipt that was mistakenly sent to the majority’s office.

Nunes did not reply further.

“Well, I guess this is a case where silence speaks volumes,” Maloney said.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In Muckraker
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30