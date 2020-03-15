Two ER Doctors Test Positive For COVID-19

Two emergency room doctors on opposite sides of the country are in critical condition after contracting the novel coronavirus.

One doctor in his 70s in Patterson, New Jersey tested positive for the virus after coming down with respiratory symptoms, while another ER doctor in Washington state has symptoms consistent with the virus, the American College of Emergency Physicians said in a statement shared first with TPM.

Both cases are potential candidates for the first cases of so-called occupational transmission of the disease, by which the novel coronavirus spreads from patients to the doctors treating them.

But though the cases highlight the risk that emergency room doctors are taking in treating the illness, the extent of community transmission in Washington state and potentially across the U.S. makes it difficult to pinpoint the origin.

TPM learned of the Washington case on Friday and reached out to the hospital where the doctor was employed for confirmation. A hospital spokeswoman told TPM that she did not have information verifying the report.

“This virus is dangerous, and its impact is still unfolding,” ACEP President William Jacquis said in a statement. “As emergency physicians, we answer the call to care for our most vulnerable, even at great personal risk.”

Seattle-area hospitals are reportedly running low on protective equipment that mitigates the potential for transmission.

But according to Liam Yore, a former president of ACEP’s Washington state chapter, that was not a factor in this case.

“Well-considered measures to keep providers safe are always followed, but with highly contagious disease, sometimes transmission may happen despite our best efforts,” Yore told TPM, saying also that the doctor had not treated any patients while ill.

Yore added that the Washington doctor had tested positive for COVID, telling TPM that the results were received after the statement was written.

The new infections come as hospitals around the country brace for what may be an onslaught of COVID-19 patients, stocking up on their protective equipment, canceling elective procedures, and issuing guidance to doctors on how to approach the situation.

“There’s more anxiety, given how contagious the coronavirus is,” Chris Lee, a professor at Vanderbilt Medical School told TPM. “Everyone has more concern given that our occupation puts us on the frontlines of potentially becoming ill from this virus.”

The New Jersey doctor leads the emergency preparedness unit of his hospital. The Washington doctor works in his hospital’s emergency room, and was admitted Friday morning.

Read the statement below: