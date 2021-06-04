Chinese Billionaire Hosts Trump Extremist Folk Revival

When Mike Flynn took the stage on Wednesday at the World Trade Center, he took the opportunity to extol two things that did not exist: one is Trump’s victory in last year’s election, and the other is an unborn country called the New Federal State of China.

“It took a lot of strategic thought to get to this place,” Flynn said, referring to the nonexistent nation before gesturing towards himself. “Who are your partners? Who are your allies? I can tell you, you’re looking at an ally. This guy personally will ally with you.” The former general added that the nation was on the verge of “a big revival, a big reformation.”

Flynn’s remarks occurred at a one-year anniversary celebration for the fledgling and fictive state, announced last year by exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui and former Trump campaign chairman Stephen K. Bannon.

It was a rambling, 12-hour event held on the 102nd floor of the World Trade Center, per Mother Jones reporter Dan Friedman, who was in attendance.

Guo and Bannon have been working on the New Federal State of China for at least a year. After Bannon’s arrest on Guo’s yacht last year, he thanked supporters of the country for their support.

The project aims to create a government-in-exile that may one day supplant the Chinese Communist Party’s control over China.

In addition to Bannon and Flynn, in attendance were Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and MyPillow CEO and election myth promoter Mike Lindell.

All four of them drew heavy comparisons between Guo’s New Federal State of China and their own battle to overturn the results of the 2020 election based on the myth that it had been stolen. Bannon referred to the New Federal State as the “deplorables of China,” while Flynn made the comparison more explicit.

“When we talk about the formation of new ideas, of new countries, new nation-states, you have to take a look at yourself, have the conversations in your communities,” Flynn said. “Like the communities that I represent, which are people that care deeply about freedom, and we are not about to give it up.”

He likened the situation to that of the founding fathers, who “realized we need to do something better and said we cannot live in tyranny.”

“There are hundreds of millions of people around this country that are not about to give this country up,” Flynn added, who are “willing to sacrifice, because we cannot take for granted any of the freedoms that we have.”

The former general made a grinning reference to his remarks last weekend that a Myanmar-style coup “should happen here” to reinstall Trump.

“I’ve been pilloried in the media for things that I may have said or may not have said,” he said with a smile.

Flynn’s remarks came early in the event, and were followed by videos of Guo and others speaking around the world.

Lindell, the MyPillow representative, came later in the day. His remarks were preceded by a music video featuring Guo, combining Backstreet Boys-inspired direction with an anti-CCP message.

He rambled through a series of election fraud allegations before Bannon interrupted him by getting the crowd to chant: “Take Down The CCP.”

Giuliani rounded out the celebration, giving a speech in which he referred to the COVID-19 pandemic as the “Fauci pandemic” and accused the Chinese Communist Party of creating the virus.

“Where were the bats in Wuhan?” Giuliani asked. “They were in the laboratory!”