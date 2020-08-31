Appeals Court Rejects Flynn Bid To Force Judge To End Criminal Case, No Questions Asked

Michael Flynn cannot force a federal judge to agree to drop criminal charges against the former national security adviser, a full panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit court ruled on Monday.

The ruling means that U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan for the District of Columbia can proceed in examining why the Justice Department took the unprecedented step of dropping its criminal case against Flynn, after Flynn had pleaded guilty and then sought to withdraw his plea.

In its opinion, the D.C. Circuit said that Flynn’s request for an intervention came prematurely, because Sullivan had not yet ruled on the DOJ motion to dismiss Flynn’s case.

“Petitioner has not cited any case in which our Court, or any court, issued the writ to compel a district court to decide an undecided motion in a particular way—i.e., when the district court might yet decide the motion in that way on its own,” the opinion said. The majority noted that its decision Monday did foreclose Flynn from seeking another appeals court intervention — known as a “writ of mandamus” — later on in the proceedings.

But for now, Flynn would suffer no “extraordinary harm,” according to the D.C. Circuit, by waiting until Sullivan formally acted on the dismissal request, at which point he could appeal a hypothetical ruling denying the dismissal.

The fallout from the Justice Department’s May decision to walk away from Flynn’s prosecution has been extraordinary and unprecedented. Rather than immediately grant the DOJ dismissal request, Sullivan indicated that he would be considering the advice of outside parties on what he should do next and had even asked for a retired judge to file so-called “friend of the court” briefings opposing the DOJ request.

Sullivan had scheduled a hearing for mid-July to examine the DOJ’s dismissal request and the friend-of-the-court filings submitted to oppose it. But that plan was put off once Flynn successfully got the appeals court involved.

The latest appeals court order is a reversal of the intervention a three-judge appellate panel made in the case earlier this summer, when it commanded that Sullivan immediately dismiss that case. The full appeals court had already blocked that order, in an early indication that it was skeptical of the move to intervene in the district court proceedings at this time.

The two appeals court judges — both GOP appointees — who had initially ordered Flynn’s case dismissed dissented from Monday’s decision, while another GOP-appointed appellate judge, Thomas Griffith, filed a concurring opinion. Judge Greg Katsas, who previously worked in President Trump’s White House, did not participate in the decision.

In Monday’s opinion, the en banc court squarely rejected the panel’s rationale for ordering that Sullivan dismiss the case.

“[I]t is simply not the case that the Executive will be irreparably harmed by the procedures ordered by the District Court such that mandamus should issue to forestall them,” the full appeals court said.

The Justice Department had expressed fear that Sullivan would use the proceedings to elicit affidavits or other testimony that could expose how the Trump administration reached its decision to seek to drop charges against Flynn.

The appeals court said that “those harms are speculative and may never come to pass.”

Monday’s opinion also emphasized that Flynn and the DOJ had raised concerns to the appeals court about Sullivan’s handling of the case without first raising those issues to Sullivan himself.

In his concurring opinion, Judge Griffith took aim at those who would interpret the decision as a victory for President Trump’s political opponents.

“The party affiliation of the President who appoints a judge becomes an explanation for the judge’s real reason for the disposition, and the legal reasoning employed is seen as a cover for the exercise of raw political power,” the judge wrote. “No doubt there will be some who will describe the court’s decision today in such terms, but they would be mistaken.”

Griffith added that, in deciding the case, the court had reached “the unexceptional yet important conclusion” that it should wait until Sullivan issued a ruling before considering the case. The Bush appointee added that “it would be highly unusual” if Sullivan denied the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss, adding that if that were to occur “General Flynn has multiple avenues of relief that he can pursue.”

This story will be updated.

Read the opinion here: