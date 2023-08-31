Trump Wants You To Know Exactly How Much Is At Stake In This Election

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo. Sign up for the email version.

A Quick Check In With Trump

In recent days, despite being a criminal defendant in four different jurisdictions and at risk of violating the terms of his pre-trial release, the out-of-control former president has continued to launch screeds against prosecutors, judges, witnesses, the FBI, DOJ, and the justice system broadly.

It looks like a meltdown, decompensation, a psychic wound on public display.

But most importantly, it’s a promise of what’s to come if he’s re-elected. He’s telling us, once again, exactly what he will do. He has famously called it his “retribution.” And it’s reflected in the language he is still using: “an eye for an eye” and “fight fire with fire.”

He’s assuring us now that he’ll weaponize the Justice Department, arrest and jail his opponents, and bring to bear the full power of the office of the presidency to inflict punishment on his foes.

He’s not saying it explicitly, but the implication is clear: He’ll also use the office to the greatest extent possible get himself out of the criminal jam he is in.

Don’t trust me, though. Just watch this sampling because, ummm, yeah, dude is not okay:

Trump attacks Jack Smith for getting a search warrant for records related to his Twitter account:



“How dare lowlife prosecutor deranged Jack Smith…break into my former Twitter account without informing me…What could he possibly find out that is not already known?” pic.twitter.com/F5Y5veDSDf — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) August 30, 2023

“These are Biden indictments. They're not pure and simple. They're not coming down from heaven…Democrats better be careful what they wish for because this kind of thing can happen to them.”



Donald Trump is having a normal one. pic.twitter.com/qU7BMRqhPd — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) August 30, 2023

Donald Trump calls on Republicans to weaponize the justice system:



“I hope that Republican DAs and AGs throughout the country are closely watching the tremendous weaponization of justice that is being utilized against me…It’s an eye for an eye fight fire with fire.” pic.twitter.com/hfNOTNn6PD — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) August 30, 2023

Pretty Much This

Rudy Loses Badly

Rudy Giuliani’s comedown continues, with a devastating default judgment entered against him in the defamation suit brought by Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.

U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell’s decision to sanction Giuliani for his failure to comply with his discovery obligations to the two Georgia women leaves only the question of how much he must pay them for a jury to decide. The sanction included finding him liable for the defamation and for punitive damages.

Howell kept the pressure on Giuliani to cough up the discovery he owes them by giving him a final deadline to comply. If he still refuses to comply, she will instruct the jury that it must construe his inaction against him. But if he complies, she’ll give the jury the option of construing it against him. A subtle difference between bad and worse.

The Next Phase In Georgia RICO Case Begins

Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell have separately filed motions to sever each of their prosecutions from the rest of the 19-defendant-strong RICO case brought by Fani Willis in Georgia.

Everything Is Totally Normal In Georgia

This is Georgia state Sen. Colton Moore (R):

Having a sitting state senator talking about the need to “draw his rifle” as the alternative to a lack of a legislative response to the Fulton County indictments is a threat of political violence better suited for nineteenth century redeemers than 2023. pic.twitter.com/6OryNaZZUv — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) August 30, 2023

Navarro Can No Longer Avoid Trial

Former Trump White House official and all-around goof Peter Navarro lost his bid to delay his contempt of Congress trial when U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ruled that former President Trump had not invoked executive privilege on Navarro’s behalf.

Navarro, who rebuffed a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee, is set to stand trial beginning next week.

A classic moment outside the courthouse after Navarro’s setback:

“Bro, you’re already facing charges. Go ahead and commit another crime” is sheer perfection. https://t.co/RZVRmyDJ5Q — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 30, 2023

Fuck Around And Find Out

Keep calling the judge a “kangaroo court” and a “Nazi court” and you might find yourself jailed for criminal contempt, as one Jan. 6 defendant did.

Brandon Fellows will serve five months in prison for contempt of court after completion of his trial, in addition to whatever sentence imposed on him if he’s convicted. There’s some irony that Fellows ran afoul of U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump appointee who has generally been more lenient on Jan. 6 defendants.

Proud Boys Sentencing

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly was ill yesterday, postponing the sentencing of top Proud Boys for the their seditious conspiracy convictions. Sentencing will resume today, but the most closely watched defendant, Enrique Tarrio, now won’t be sentenced until next week.

Don’t Forget About This One

In October, New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil suit against Donald Trump and three of his adult children for their allegedly fraudulent running of the Trump Org is set to go to trial. A new found of filings sets the stage for some key pre-trial rulings:

NYT: Trump Asks to Dismiss Suit as A.G. Says He Inflated Worth by $2.2 Billion

CNN: New York AG’s office alleges Trump inflated his net worth by as much as $2.2 billion in 1 year

Mitch McConnell Has Another Episode

Another disturbing frozen-in-public moment for the 81-year-old Senate minority leader:

BREAKING NEWS: Sen. Mitch McConnell appearing to have another scary episode in the media gaggle in Covington today. Aides had to step in to help him out and repeat questions. He was eventually lead away. We'll have the full video on @WLWT pic.twitter.com/q9ex5MHxLV — Hannah Thomas (@HannahPThomas) August 30, 2023

Meet Kitara Ravache

The WaPo dives into Rep. George Santos’ past life as a drag queen in Brazil.

2024 Ephemera

WSJ: Losing 2022 GOP Senate nominee Blake Masters (AZ) is set to run for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s seat next year, setting up a potential primary race against failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

Former Rep. Mike Rogers (R_MI) is expected to run for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI)

Anyone See A Pattern?

Another day, another Republican arrested for voter fraud.

You Can’t Make This Stuff Up

Last month, the WSJ first reported that some on Tesla’s board were concerned company resources were being used on secret project to build Elon Musk a glass house near Austin. Now federal prosecutors in Manhattan and the SEC are investigating, the WSJ reports exclusively.

Dude!

You can lead a climate denier to bathtub-warm sea water but… https://t.co/z6wS2Vzb1w — Prof Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) August 30, 2023

