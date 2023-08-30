Latest
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 19: Rudolph Giuliani, attorney for President Donald Trump, conducts a news conference at the Republican National Committee, on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
6 hours ago
Judge Rules Giuliani Is Liable For Defaming Georgia Election Workers
8 hours ago
Judge: Navarro Failed To Prove Trump Invoked Executive Privilege Over His Jan. 6 Testimony
1 day ago
Tennessee GOP Hints Special Session Rules That Silence Minority May Become Permanent

‘Nazi Court’: Jan. 6 Rioter Snaps At Judge After Being Held In Contempt

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 6: Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol a... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 6: Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 30, 2023 4:24 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden held a Jan. 6 rioter in criminal contempt for his conduct during trial after he criticized the judge and the court system during a Tuesday hearing. 

McFadden, a Donald Trump appointee who has been critical of the government’s approach in some of the Jan. 6 cases that he’s presided over, sentenced the man to five months in prison Tuesday – before jury deliberations in the trial even began. 

Rioter Brandon Fellows, who has called Jan. 6 a “beautiful day” and indicated he still believes that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, has represented himself in the trial that began last week and took the stand during Tuesday’s hearing.

Fellows has been charged with felonies for obstructing an official proceeding and aiding and abetting as well as misdemeanors related to the Capitol attack. He was also accused of smoking marijuana inside a hideaway office of Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR).

“I didn’t know it was a senator’s desk,” Fellows said on the stand Tuesday, talking about a photo of himself sitting in Merkley’s chair. “It felt very comfy.”

As he continued his testimony, Fellows said he believed he was fighting “the corrupt government” on Jan. 6. He also told the jury he didn’t participate in the violence during the riot even though he supported it.

“It’s the people’s house,” Fellows said on the stand. “We had the right to overthrow it.”

Fellows also previously stated that he liked “the fact that those senators and congressmen were in fear for their lives.”

Following the government’s cross examination, Judge McFadden told Fellows he had forfeited his right to engage in a rebuttal because, as he answered the prosecutors’ questions, he responded with unsolicited running commentary and avoided answering yes-or-no prompts.

“I would expect nothing less from a kangaroo court,” Fellows snapped back in response to the judge’s decision.

Later that day, McFadden held Fellows in criminal contempt of court and sentenced him to five months in prison for his conduct.

After he was informed that he was being held in contempt, Fellows called the court a “Nazi court,” according to the judge’s order.

The five months sentence will start after the conclusion of the trial, which could end in additional jail time if he is convicted.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine has contributed to PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. She was a part of the Pulitzer Prize finalist NPR investigations reporting team that exposed how local government agencies throughout the U.S. quietly pocketed Social Security benefits intended for children in foster care. She was also the recipient of PBS’ Gwen Ifill Fellowship. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: