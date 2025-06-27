Latest
2 hours ago
6-3 SCOTUS Curtails Courts’ Power to Check Illegal White House Actions
1 day ago
ICERaid: The App That Asks You To Report Illegal Immigrants For Crypto
1 day ago
Musk’s DOGE Cuts to the Federal Workforce Are Already Upending the D.C. Area Housing Market
2 days ago
A New Trump Plan Gives DHS and the White House Greater Influence in the Fight Against Organized Crime
Morning Memo

Trump Says He Gave Iran Permission to Bomb U.S. Base in Qatar and…Well, Mostly Crickets?

INSIDE: Republican lawmakers vs. the Senate Parliamentarian ... Edward 'Big Balls' Coristine ... the GOP’s New Red Scare
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Imran Khan, in the Oval Office at the White House on July 22, 2019 in Washington,... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Imran Khan, in the Oval Office at the White House on July 22, 2019 in Washington, DC. This is Khan’s first visit to Washington as Pakistan’s prime minister to discuss relations with the United States. President Trump also spoke about Iran and the Mueller Report. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 27, 2025 9:27 a.m.
268
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo. Sign up for the email version.

Alarming Verbal Diarrhea From the President

When political scientist Seth Masket shared this story on Bluesky yesterday, I couldn’t believe it was real. The right-wing Washington Times reported that at a press conference at the NATO Summit in the Netherlands on Wednesday, Trump revealed that he had given Iran permission to bomb the U.S.’s Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in retaliation for the American bombing of their nuclear sites. 

“They said, ‘We’re going to shoot them. Is one o’clock OK?’ I said it’s fine,” Trump said. “And everybody was emptied off the base so they couldn’t get hurt, except for the gunners.”

I poked around for other major coverage of this extraordinary admission, and landed only on a transcript of the press conference. And yes, amid a characteristically meandering monologue, Trump actually said that he let a foreign adversary bomb an American military installation. But this story has pretty much come and gone with virtually no attention and certainly none of the outrage commensurate with what Trump said.

Let’s consider what Trump’s verbal diarrhea here could mean. Suppose he is (for once) telling the truth. Wouldn’t that represent the most shocking dereliction of duty one could imagine for the commander-in-chief? (A high crime or misdemeanor, perhaps?) Is he saying he let Iran get its retaliation out of its system with what he called “a very weak response” to bring an end to hostilities? Perhaps Trump simply was rambling incoherently as he basked in his new “daddy” glow at NATO.

What would have happened if a Democratic president, particularly one named Joe Biden, had said he let a foreign adversary fire on an American military installation? As you consider that hypothetical, keep in mind that House Republicans are currently spending their precious oversight time investigating the former president’s mental acuity.

Flailing Administration Attacks Press for “Lies” About Iran Nuclear Intel

Trump loyalists are taking up his charge to attack any journalist who reported on intelligence contradicting Trump’s claim to have “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear sites in last weekend’s strikes. The tenor of this authoritarian campaign is that reporters are not permitted to contradict the president.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth came out swinging against his former Fox News colleague, national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin, in an early morning press conference yesterday. In response to a question from Griffin about whether the Pentagon was certain that Tehran had not moved highly enriched uranium from the Fordow site prior to the American strike, Hegseth lashed out, “Jennifer, you’ve been about the worst, the one who misrepresents the most intentionally what the president says.” 

Later in the day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt went after CNN’s Natasha Bertrand, after Trump had demanded she be “thrown out like a dog.” Leavitt claimed Bertrand is “being used to push a fake narrative to try to undermine the President of the United States and more importantly the brave fighter pilots who conducted one of the most successful operations in United States history.” CNN issued a statement standing by Bertrand’s reporting.

Meanwhile Senate Democrats remain unconvinced of Trump’s obliteration claims following a classified intelligence briefing yesterday. Trump ally Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who also attended the briefing, struggled to save face for the president, telling reporters afterwards, “The real question is, have we obliterated their desire to have a nuclear weapon.” Graham went on to tread lightly around Trump’s feelings. “I don’t want people to think that the site wasn’t severely damaged or obliterated,” he said. “It was. But having said that, I don’t want people to think the problem is over, because it’s not.” 

Republicans Incite Hostility at the Senate Parliamentarian

Following a pattern of dangerous social media attacks on perceived political enemies, some Senate Republicans have begun to assail Elizabeth MacDonough, the nonpartisan Senate Parliamentarian who has struck numerous provisions out of the GOP’s One Big Beautiful Bill. NBC reports:

“The WOKE Senate Parliamentarian, who was appointed by Harry Reid and advised Al Gore, just STRUCK DOWN a provision BANNING illegals from stealing Medicaid from American citizens,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., wrote on X. “This is a perfect example of why Americans hate THE SWAMP.”

“THE SENATE PARLIAMENTARIAN SHOULD BE FIRED ASAP,” he said.

MacDonough was appointed by then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., in 2012, and is well-respected by leaders on both sides of the aisle. But Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, also said MacDonough needs to go and called for term limits for parliamentarians.

“She’s been here since 2012; she has a lot of power,” Marshall told reporters. “I don’t think anyone should stay here that long and have power where she doesn’t answer to anybody.”

While other Senate Republicans seem less eager for such a fight, their failure to firmly and publicly tamp down these inflammatory statements in the current climate is disheartening, to say the least.

Trump Has Cut Funding for Political Violence and Terrorism Prevention

At Mother Jones, Mark Follman reports on the dangers of Trump’s dismantling of the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3), a Department of Homeland Security initiative tasked with developing evidence-based community programs to prevent political violence and terrorism. The administration has diverted resources from this and other programs to fund Trump’s brutal deportation agenda. 

“We’re at real risk of normalizing political violence as a part of our democracy,” CP3’s former director William Braniff told Follman. “[W]hen these norms are accepted at a societal level and encouraged at a political level, they become entrenched and really difficult to reverse.”

The Trump Administration Continues to Turn Civil Rights Upside Down

The Republican goal of eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion and “gender ideology” is aimed squarely at rolling back hard-won civil rights protections for people who aren’t white, straight, or cisgender. The Trump administration is carrying out this agenda, in part, through  investigations and pressure campaigns against educational institutions, threatening to cut their federal funding. 

Yesterday, the Office of Civil Rights at the Department of Health and Human Services announced it is investigating the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota State High School League over trans girls playing sports, part of what it says is a “larger initiative to defend women and restore biological truth to the Federal government.” 

In another arena, the New York Times reports the Justice Department is pressuring the University of Virginia to fire its president, James Ryan, “over what the department says is the school’s disregard for civil rights law over its diversity practices.” In other words, the Department of Justice, which historically has enforced civil rights laws protecting against race discrimination, is now strong-arming educational institutions it claims have discriminated against white people.

The Tough-on-Crime President Wants More Guns on the Street

The Washington Post reports this morning that staffers from Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are setting up shop at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with a “goal of revising or eliminating dozens of rules and gun restrictions by July 4.” DOGE might want to run roughshod over it, but there’s a legal process for amending or ending federal regulations. You can count on litigation over any such efforts, not to mention public outcry.

Put a Pin in This 

According to the Associated Press, in a hearing before the Senate Appropriations Committee, Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought committed to restoring funding for foreign aid and public broadcasting if the Senate votes down a House-passed “rescissions” package to make billions of dollars in DOGE-led cuts permanent. 

Actually, Big Balls Never Left

Earlier this week I linked to a piece in Wired, reporting that Edward Coristine, the 19 year-old Department of Government Efficiency staffer also known as Big Balls, no longer worked for the federal government. The New York Times had matched Wired’s reporting, and then, yesterday, issued a correction. Coristine, who before joining DOGE had been fired from a job at a data security firm for leaking company information, is now a “special employee” at the Social Security Administration. 

GOP’s New Red Scare Is About Muslims, Particularly Zohran Mamdani 

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, asking her to “denaturalize” and deport New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, falsely claiming he failed to disclose material support for terrorism prior to becoming a U.S. citizen.

Religious Freedom Is Only for Trump’s Supporters

The House Homeland Security Committee has launched an investigation into hundreds of religious organizations and even entire denominations, claiming they were “involved in providing services or support to inadmissible aliens during the Biden-Harris administration’s historic border crisis.” Ominously, the letter the committee is sending religious organizations includes questions about their federal government funding through grants or contracts, their provision of services to immigrants, and whether they have ever sued the government. 

Do you like Morning Memo? Let us know!


268
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Sarah Posner
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Morning Memo
268
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. This is some weird Florida Fascist shit here. The camp will hold 5000 kidnap victims at maximum capacity.

    Florida officials say the Everglades camp, which has been criticized by the Democratic congressman Maxwell Frost as “a cruel spectacle”, will open in the first week of July – a month in which south Florida’s daily heat index regularly exceeds 100F (37.8C).

    “We believe in the swamp down here in Florida. We are swamp creatures,” he told the conservative podcast host Benny Johnson in a reveal of the schemeon Monday that bordered on mockery.

    “There’s no way in and no way out. The perimeter’s already set by Mother Nature. People get out, there’s not much waiting for them other than pythons and alligators.”

    The airfield’s 11,000ft runway, he said, was perfect for large planes bringing in scores of undocumented persons detained by Ice from all over the US.

    “There’s a lot of low-hanging fruit,” said Uthmeier, who was held in civil contempt by a federal judge this month for continuing to enforce a state immigration law she blocked.

    Christamitey! Is there nothing that can be done to stop these crimes against humanity? Apparently not.

    Florida Fascists.

    ETA

    image
    image1206×1007 215 KB

  4. “See! My concentration camp has FREE showers,” Death Satan says with glee.

  5. I think TPM’s MM writer forgot to mention that here comes the last day of the Supreme Court before its summer break, and its decisions should come today as well.

    I have a feeling I’m going to be completely let down, but only because I’m speaking from previous experience. These red-hatted robed assholes disgust me.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

262 more replies

Participants

Avatar for rxbusa Avatar for josephebacon Avatar for srfromgr Avatar for mondfledermaus Avatar for steviedee111 Avatar for sniffit Avatar for arrendis Avatar for ralph_vonholst Avatar for theghostofeustacetilley Avatar for califdemdreamer Avatar for mrf Avatar for darrtown Avatar for tleopold Avatar for castor_troy Avatar for birdford Avatar for tmulcaire Avatar for agricola Avatar for counterlife Avatar for bcgister Avatar for eaharrison Avatar for captainfantastic Avatar for garrybee Avatar for dicktater Avatar for Zemod

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Deputy Editor for News:
Deputy Editor for Audience and Strategy:
Editor-at-Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Contributing Editor:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: