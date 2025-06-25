LIVE COVERAGE

Backlash Over ‘Big Beautiful’ Bill Continues In Congress

June 25, 2025
June 25, 2025
The wildly unpopular “Big Beautiful” reconciliation package continues to face challenges as Senate Republicans prepare for a floor vote later this week.

Several Republican senators, including Josh Hawley (R-MO), Susan Collins (R-ME) and Jerry Moran (R-KS), are worried about the deep Medicaid cuts included in the bill text, specifically the proposal that would curtail provider taxes. Others like Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) continue to push back against the bill for not going far enough, claiming it does not cut nearly enough in spending.

On the House side, members of the State and Local Tax (SALT) caucus say they won’t vote for a bill that doesn’t maintain the agreement they reached with the House leadership to increase the tax deduction they’re seeking. And some of the House Freedom Caucus members are not happy with the Senate changes to the clean energy tax credits, expressing dissatisfaction with the slower phase out proposal.

Negotiations are likely to get heated over the next few days, with two key questions looming: can Senate GOP leadership get enough of their caucus to support the megabill? And can the plan survive a House vote with the changes made by the upper chamber?

Amid all the uncertainty, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) is insisting the chamber will start voting on Friday and into the weekend so Congress can meet their self-imposed July 4 deadline.

Follow along with our updates here:

Notable Replies

  1. I hate Speaker Mike Johnson’s face. Both of them.

  2. Speaker Johnson Claims ‘Big Beautiful’ Bill Won’t Cut Medicaid
    … … … …
    Bullshit. Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security will be damaged to feed billionaires bank accounts.
    To put a visual to it…

    1000000669
    1000000669923×761 123 KB

  3. Trump will give up on BBB…

    And this is Republican’s fault for not making the letter combination “Triple D’s” or “XXX”

  4. *“We are not cutting Medicaid,” Johnson said this week. “The president has said that and I have said that. We’ve all said that. We’re strengthening the *
    program.”

    And furthermore, gawd endorses my lies. So there.

  5. First off, anyone who thinks there is any chance that Ron Johnson will somehow save us from anything is at best wishful thinking and more accurately delusional. Rather, his holdout is more with his open hand palm up.

    But this gives me real concern.

    Leadership is offering a $15 billion stabilization fund for rural hospitals

    What would this even look like and how would other hospitals be excluded. That is in my view it really stinks, they are basically trying to have a special fund for Republicans which means it will be written for WHITE people.

