Trump Has Destroyed The Utility Of The FBI Vetting Nominees

The FBI Never Vetted Nominees The Way You Think

We should all understand by now that the vaunted FBI “background check” – in the context of presidential nominees, not run-of-the-mill security clearances – is not what it’s been falsely portrayed as for decades. The notion of some big high-level vetting of nominees’ backgrounds sounds good, like a fancy form of due diligence. You want this job? Then you need to consent to throwing open your whole life to FBI scrutiny. But it was always less formalized and more subjective than commonly understood and described in news reports.

Garrett Graff has more on the broken vetting system:

Normally, transitions and administrations want desperately to know potential personnel vulnerabilities in advance. The entire point of a security check is to determine whether someone is already ethically compromised or has potential areas that an adversary could leverage to compromise them — from hidden affairs to gambling problems to substance abuse. At a fundamental level, a security check is about whether a potential nominee is worthy of public trust. You generally, as a point of good government, don’t want senior officials in sensitive positions open to compromise or blackmail. The Trump administration, meanwhile, sees background checks differently — they want to hide and obfuscate the misdeeds, liabilities, weaknesses, conflicts-of-interest, corruption, and points of existing or potential compromise of their nominees until they’re safely ensconced in the highest level of the US government and already reading the nation’s most sensitive secrets.

As Graff notes, what has shifted that makes the whole edifice wobbly and unsustainable now is that in the past the president wanted the FBI to find any smoking guns, skeletons in the closet, or unexploded ordinance. It was in the president’s interest to smoke this stuff out before they invested their own political capital in a nominee, not to mention better for national security, the smooth operation of government, and a host of other substantive reasons. There was an alignment of interest between the president and the FBI that has broken down under Trump.

What we’re left with is a mechanism that pawns off the blame for unfit and risky nominees on the FBI, rather than affixing that responsibility where it firmly belongs: on the president and his team. The White House, the transition team, and senators all use the FBI for cover, dodging their own responsibilities. That’s not really the FBI’s fault, though I question whether it should be involved at all any longer. It’s in an impossible position, with its credibility and professionalism being used to provide political cover.

We’re 10 years into the Trump era, but we’re still slow to jettison the things that no longer serve a functional purpose and may in fact camouflage and obscure the truth of things. That’s understandable in part because it feels like we’re contributing to Trump’s destruction by tossing out things that used to work. The challenge is not to maintain the form of things as a substitute for the substance of things, especially when the substance has drained away and the form is only a facade masking malfeasance.

LIVE: Pam Bondi Confirmation Hearing

So much of Trump’s campaign of retribution, destruction, and corruption comes down to Pam Bondi serving as attorney general. We’ll be liveblogging her confirmation hearing, which begins at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Pete Hegseth Confirmation Hearing Takeaways

The joke nomination of Pete Hegseth to be defense secretary picked up crucial support from Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) despite a flailing confirmation hearing in which Senate Republicans did everything they could to protect and shield the singularly unfit and unqualified nominee. If you missed the hearing, a sampling of the rundowns:

Politico: Seven wild moments from Hegseth’s hearing

Aaron Blake: 4 takeaways from Pete Hegseth’s confirmation hearing

Trump II Clown Show

WaPo: Trump’s Energy pick rejects link between climate change and wildfires

Politico: Sen. John Curtis (R-UT) airs doubts about Tulsi Gabbard nomination

WSJ: Tulsi Gabbard’s Charm Offensive Draws Skepticism From Republican Senators:

In her meeting with Sen. James Lankford (R., Okla.), Gabbard couldn’t clearly articulate what the role of director of national intelligence entails, two Senate Republican aides and a Trump transition official said. When she met with Sen. Mike Rounds (R., S.D.), Gabbard seemed confused about a key U.S. national-security surveillance power, a top legislative priority for nearly every member on the Senate Intelligence Committee, conflating it with other issues, the aides said.

Not-A-Normal Transition

House Speaker Mike Johnson ordered flags at the U.S. Capitol to fly at full-staff during the inauguration after Trump complained about the flags being lowered following the death of President Jimmy Carter.

A U.S. government threat assessment of Trump’s inauguration obtained by Politico warned that is “an attractive potential target” for violent extremists but authorities have not identified any specific credible threats.

Michelle Obama is skipping Trump’s inauguration.

President Biden will give a farewell address to the nation tonight at 8 ET from behind the Resolute desk in the Oval Office.

Picking Through Jack Smith’s Report

TPM’s Josh Kovensky: “Tucked into ex-Special Counsel Jack Smith’s 137-page report on Donald Trump’s 2020 self-coup attempt, he explores a question that’s hung in the background of the case: Why wasn’t Trump ever charged with insurrection?”

Politico: “A common sentiment on the left is that Garland was too deferential to Trump after Joe Biden took office and failed to unleash the full might of the department on the former president for nearly two years. … But Smith’s report emphasized that the Justice Department was aggressively investigating leads related to Trump long before the special counsel’s tenure began. Litigation tactics by Trump and his allies, Smith argued, were the key factors that slowed the process to a crawl.”

Lisa Needham: “The report grounds the discussion of the right to vote in the Reconstruction era. Though Black voters were guaranteed the right to vote following the Civil War, whites engaged in assaults and acts of terror to prevent them from doing so. To address that, Smith explains, Congress passed the Enforcement Act of 1870 and established the DOJ that same year. That act was the predecessor statute of 18 U.S.C. § 241, the modern-day law Trump was charged with violating. That law makes it unlawful to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate someone from exercising a right secured by the Constitution — like voting and having your vote counted.”

House GOP Passes Anti-Trans Bill

Only two (or three, depending on how you count it) Democrats defected as the GOP-controlled House passed a bill barring transgender women from competing in women’s sports.

Abbott Publicly Threatens Aggie Prez

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) threatened to fire the president of Texas A&M over the university’s participation in a conference focused on networking and mentoring opportunities for “historically underrepresented students.”

Costco Resists Anti-DEI Movement

WSJ: “In a steady parade of companies retreating from their diversity efforts, Costco Wholesale is standing out by holding fast.”

GOP Power Grab In Minnesota

Republicans in the Minnesota House pulled a fast – and possibly illegal – one yesterday.

State Democrats had boycotted the opening session to deprive Republicans of a quorum, prompting the presiding officer to suspend legislative business for the day. But Republicans proceeded to purport to elect their own House speaker anyway.

Mother Jones has a good rundown of the unusual series of events that have created complicated power dynamics over who will ultimately control the state House.

‘If You Want To Take It Outside, We Can Do That’

In her typical highly performative way, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) went off on Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) during a House committee hearing Wednesday:

Crockett: Somebody’s campaign coffers are struggling right now so she’s going to keep saying trans trans trans.. Child listen



Mace: I am no child! Do not call me a child. I am a grown woman. If you want to take it outside pic.twitter.com/o2EBHzcwoT — Acyn (@Acyn) January 14, 2025

