The Once Critically Endangered Pete Hegseth Goes Before Committee

January 14, 2025
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 14: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth testifies during his Senate Armed Services confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on January 14, 2025 in Wa... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 14: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth testifies during his Senate Armed Services confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on January 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Hegseth, an Army veteran and the former host of “FOX & Friends Weekend” on FOX News will be the first of the incoming Trump administration’s nominees to face questions from Senators. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
January 14, 2025
Pete Hegseth, once the most endangered of Trump’s nominees, now seems on a glide path to confirmation as Defense Secretary.

During his confirmation hearing Tuesday, Republicans fell in line, including Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), who once presented the greatest obstacle to his confirmation — that is, before a right-wing pressure campaign brought her back in line.

Democrats brought up the allegations of sexual assault and alcohol abuse, which Hegseth decried as a “smear campaign” in the left-wing media.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) was notably effective, the first to touch on Hegseth’s storied history of infidelity.

We’re covering his hearing from Capitol Hill. Follow our live updates below:

  1. This ought to be both illuminating and utterly depressing.

  2. Hegseth, Patel and Gabbard all need to go.

  3. Big, fat, bald, bad suit, cheap shoes Trump likes them straight from central casting.

    Hegseth is an 80-percent-haircut hire.

  4. Avatar for revjim revjim says:

    " utterly depressing " will be the daily description for at least the next 2 years. Only to be replaced by " utterly destroyed ". But hey, the electorate has spoken ! :crazy_face:

  5. Avatar for davidn davidn says:

    Of the nominees:

    1. Which one will be the first knifed in the back by Donald Trump?

    2. Which one will be the first to be indicted for a criminal offense while in their government position?

    3. Which one will be corruptly pardoned by Donald Trump from their criminal activities while holding their position?

    4. Which one will mysteriously fall out of a window?

    Numbers 1-3 are virtually certain to happen, while number 4 is extra credit.

