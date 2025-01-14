The Once Critically Endangered Pete Hegseth Goes Before Committee

Pete Hegseth, once the most endangered of Trump’s nominees, now seems on a glide path to confirmation as Defense Secretary.

During his confirmation hearing Tuesday, Republicans fell in line, including Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), who once presented the greatest obstacle to his confirmation — that is, before a right-wing pressure campaign brought her back in line.

Democrats brought up the allegations of sexual assault and alcohol abuse, which Hegseth decried as a “smear campaign” in the left-wing media.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) was notably effective, the first to touch on Hegseth’s storied history of infidelity.

We’re covering his hearing from Capitol Hill. Follow our live updates below:

