Pam Bondi Up For Grilling

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is up for her confirmation hearing on Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Bondi will be entrusted with a massive amount of power if confirmed as attorney general, and will be set to serve a president who campaigned in large part on using the DOJ to go after his political enemies. She’ll be leading a DOJ that itself spent the last several years investigating and prosecuting the January 6 rioters, and which dropped two federal indictments of Trump after he won the November 2024 election. Trump spent nearly his entire first term trying to treat the DOJ as a law firm that was representing him, and which also had the power to bring criminal cases; Bondi represented Trump during the first impeachment while she was in private practice.

It’s a bizarre situation that all but guarantees a basically irreconcilable conflict of interest from the start. We can expect Democrats to focus on whether Bondi will provide any resistance to Trump’s plans to weaponize the DOJ; Republicans have so far signaled that they will provide cover for Bondi.

Follow along with us below.

The hearing is set to begin at 9:30 AM ET. Watch here.

Read Bondi's questionnaire answers here.