Pam Bondi Up For Grilling

January 15, 2025
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 25: Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi stands on stage in an empty Mellon Auditorium while addressing the Republican National Convention August 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. The novel cor... WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 25: Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi stands on stage in an empty Mellon Auditorium while addressing the Republican National Convention August 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced the Republican Party to move away from an in-person convention to a televised format, similar to the Democratic Party's convention a week earlier. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is up for her confirmation hearing on Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Bondi will be entrusted with a massive amount of power if confirmed as attorney general, and will be set to serve a president who campaigned in large part on using the DOJ to go after his political enemies. She’ll be leading a DOJ that itself spent the last several years investigating and prosecuting the January 6 rioters, and which dropped two federal indictments of Trump after he won the November 2024 election. Trump spent nearly his entire first term trying to treat the DOJ as a law firm that was representing him, and which also had the power to bring criminal cases; Bondi represented Trump during the first impeachment while she was in private practice.

It’s a bizarre situation that all but guarantees a basically irreconcilable conflict of interest from the start. We can expect Democrats to focus on whether Bondi will provide any resistance to Trump’s plans to weaponize the DOJ; Republicans have so far signaled that they will provide cover for Bondi.

Follow along with us below.

The hearing is set to begin at 9:30 AM ET. Watch here.

Read Bondi's questionnaire answers here.

Follow along with us below.

