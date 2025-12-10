The Grim Fate of the Sole Survivor of a Lawless U.S. Boat Strike

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

A Timeline With Glaring Holes

I’ve been surprised that the uproar over the killing of the two survivors of the Sept. 2 attack has not yielded a renewed look at a later attack that also left a survivor – under especially dire circumstances.

The official accounts of the Oct. 27 strike were muddled from the beginning, with conflicting initial reports of whether the survivor had been rescued. More than six weeks later, key questions remain unanswered:

Oct. 27: U.S. conducts three strikes against four different vessels, killing 14 people and leaving a sole survivor, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced in a social media post the next day:

Regarding the survivor, USSOUTHCOM immediately initiated Search and Rescue (SAR) standard protocols; Mexican SAR authorities accepted the case and assumed responsibility for coordinating the rescue.

The U.S. Coast Guard would later say that the strikes occurred on the afternoon of Oct. 27.

Oct. 28: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that her government “was informed about the Monday strike and about the potential survivor” on Tuesday morning, CNN reported.

The Mexican Navy would later say that its forces officially began a search-and-rescue operation for the “alleged castaway” at 6:30 a.m. on Oct 28, in the area U.S. officials reported a survivor.

“In a statement on X, Mexico’s Navy said it received a request from the U.S. Coast Guard and then carried out a rescue operation about 400 miles southwest of Acapulco, adding that an aircraft and a vessel were being used to carry it out,” Reuters reported.

The reason for the delay between the strikes on the afternoon of Oct. 27 and the launch of the Mexican search-and-rescue operation has not been publicly explained.

Notably, the NYT reported that the survivor had been rescued: “A U.S. military official, discussing operations on the condition of anonymity, said the lone survivor was picked up in waters near the coasts of Mexico and Guatemala.”

However, President Sheinbaum’s public comments cast doubt on whether there was a survivor, CNN reported:

Sheinbaum said she instructed the foreign minister, Juan Ramón de la Fuente, to meet with the US ambassador to Mexico, Ron Johnson, “and we will give them the information with the Navy secretariat about this survivor, if it is the case that there was indeed a survivor.”

The U.S. Coast Guard would later say the Mexican Navy informed it on the afternoon of Oct. 28 that is had found no survivors.

Oct. 29: “Pentagon officials convened another session about boat strike survivors, a video conference involving dozens of American diplomats from across the Western Hemisphere,” the NYT would later report. No word of whether the fate of the lone survivor came up in the conference call two days after the attack in question.

Oct. 31: Mexico publicly announces that it has found no survivors from the Oct. 27 attacks.

After citing an anonymous U.S. military official earlier in the week as saying the survivor was rescued, the NYT reports that the Pentagon is offering a different account:

The Pentagon said that after the strikes on Monday, U.S. military officials “observed one narcoterrorist in the water clinging to some wreckage.” U.S. officials then alerted a Mexican military boat nearby of the survivor, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday, and Mexican officials assumed responsibility for the rescue.

The Pentagon statement also mentioned that it alerted not just the Mexican military boat but a nearby Mexican military aircraft, according the NYT report:

The Pentagon statement on Friday said the U.S. forces acted “in accordance with international protocols for a distressed person in the water” and “relayed the precise location and status of the person in the water” to a Mexican military aircraft that was operating nearby.

Oct. 30: Mexican Navy planned to end its active search for survivors of the Oct. 27 strikes.

“The survivor was spotted swimming in the ocean … was never located and is believed to have drowned,” ABC News would grimly describe it a few weeks later

As you can see, the inconsistencies in the various reports are glaring: Was there a survivor? Was the survivor rescued? Why the delay between the purported sighting of the survivor by the U.S. military and its hand off of the responsibility for the search-and-rescue operation to Mexico?

In mid-October, the Pentagon had briefly detained two survivors of a different strike before quickly repatriating them to Ecuador and Colombia, respectively. The Pentagon’s obvious squeamishness about taking survivors into custody raises a host of additional questions about the fate of the lone survivor.

Pentagon Considered Sending Boat Strike Survivors to CECOT

The Pentagon considered sending the two survivors of the Sept. 2 U.S. strike on an alleged drug-smuggling boat to El Salvador’s CECOT prison, the NYT is now reporting: “The State Department lawyers were stunned, one official said, and rejected the idea.”

Nothing to See Here!

Less than two weeks after launching a bipartisan investigation into the Trump administration’s lawless strikes on the high seas, the GOP chairman of the House Armed Services Committee is shutting down the probe.

More Saber-Rattling

A pair of U.S. Navy F/A-18 fighter jets flew over the Gulf of Venezuela on Tuesday, with conflicting reports on whether they entered Venezuelan airspace.

TPM’s Hunter Walker in the first installment of his Undocumented Underground series: Inside the Secret Network Offering Sanctuary to Immigrants Amid Trump’s ICE Onslaught

The White Nationalist Presidency

Nearly every day of the Trump II presidency provides another searing example of the white nationalism that fuels MAGA. Today it’s the Justice Department eliminating its “disparate impact” regulations: “The Justice Department on Tuesday moved to end long-standing civil rights policies that prohibit local governments and organizations that receive federal funding from maintaining policies that disproportionately harm people of color,” Politico reports.

1/ A few thoughts about @williambaude.bsky.social’s comment in yesterday’s NYT chat that, “It’s amazing how many of our problems today could be solved by a Congress that was willing and able to legislate in response to national problems.” www.nytimes.com/2025/12/09/o… — Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz.bsky.social) 2025-12-10T09:44:10.164Z

FEMA : Conspiracy theorist election denier Gregg Phillips will lead the Office of Response and Recovery, Marisa Kabas reports.

: Conspiracy theorist election denier Gregg Phillips will lead the Office of Response and Recovery, Marisa Kabas reports. USAID: Right-wing influencer Mike Benz, who rose to prominence last year by spreading fantastical claims about USAID, is now working at the agency, The Atlantic reports.

Spotted at Unhinged Trump Rally: Emil Bove

Appeals Court Judge Emil Bove was seen in the crowd at the wild Pennsylvania rally held last night by President Trump, where he said things like this:

Trump on 2028: "They say I'm not allowed to run. I don't know what the hell that's all about. He said, 'Four more years.' You see the new hat? We have four more years — 2028." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-10T00:33:59.157Z

Trump: "Ilhan Omar, whatever the hell her name is. With her little turban. I love her. She comes in, does nothing but bitch … we ought to get her the hell out … she's here illegally."The crowd in Pennsylvania then starts chanting "send her back!" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-10T00:43:34.210Z

Trump: "You can give up certain products. You could give up pencils. Because under the China policy, every child can get 37 pencils. They only need 1 or 2. They don't need that many. You always need steel. You don't need 37 dolls for your daughter. 2 or 3 is nice. So we're doing things right." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-10T01:17:55.675Z

