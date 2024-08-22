The Dark New 2024 Twist To Trump’s Election Denialism

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo. Sign up for the email version.

The Big Lie Continues … With A Twist

On the same day that the Democratic convention was highlighting Trump’s Jan. 6 transgressions, Trump himself was still fomenting election denialism at a rally in North Carolina, telling the crowd: “Our primary focus is not to get out the vote — but to make sure they don’t cheat.”

Trump: "Our primary focus is not to get out the vote. It's to make sure they don't cheat. Because we have all the votes we need." pic.twitter.com/bARtHl9pBM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 21, 2024

Stop and consider that particular comment for a moment. It’s a more extreme variation of his go-to falsehood that the only way he can lose is if Democrats cheat. In this version, the votes are all there for him, no need to even count them, because no matter the outcome Democrats will have cheated him out of the votes he knows to be there for him. He also declares Democrats’ cheating to be guaranteed and without a doubt. So a one-two punch: I already have the votes, and Democrats are already cheating me out of them.

Why does this matter?

At this point, I know that you know that his rampant election delegitimization is an authoritarian move, corrosive of democracy, and self-serving to detriment of civic life. But what may not be widely understood yet is how Trump is not pinning his hopes this time on winning more ballots or prevailing in court or muscling his way into office via a mob.

Trump’s bid this time is dependent on MAGA-friendly elections officials and boards simply refusing to certify the results (and maybe in a few extreme instances, certifying them in his favor despite him losing the ballot count). The intent is for delayed or rejected certifications to create enough chaos and uncertainty to deny Harris 270 electoral votes and send the matter to the House of Representatives to resolve.

Even if Democrats take the House, Trump could still prevail because the House vote for president is decided by a vote of each state’s delegation, and the GOP’s advantage in small rural states means they could still have the upper hand even if they lack a majority of members overall.

It’s such a far-fetched scheme that I feel some hesitation in warning about it. It feels like tinfoil hat territory. But Trump’s rhetoric lines up with it and makes a lot more sense in this context. What presidential candidate says publicly that they’re not worried about getting out the vote?

DOJ Pushes Ahead Despite SCOTUS Ruling

In new filings in a Jan. 6 case, the Justice Department indicated it will try to salvage obstruction of Congress charges despite the Supreme Court’s ruling in Fischer that narrowed the relevant statute. DOJ has abandoned the obstruction charges in other cases since the Fischer decision and not charged obstruction in some new cases, but it apparently feels like it has sufficient evidence in this particular case to overcome the Supreme Court’s higher bar.

Straight Into My Veins

WATCH: A video shown at the Democratic National Convention replayed some of the violence, destruction and chaos unleashed during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and included recordings of former President Donald Trump urging protesters on that day and afterward. pic.twitter.com/SGPnuYIZhG — PBS News (@NewsHour) August 22, 2024

Democratic Convention: Night 3 Highlights

It was all about Minnesota Gov. Tom Walz, who accepted his party’s nomination for vice president:

Oprah Winfrey was the surprise speaker on night 3 of the convention.

Tim Walz’s son Gus was the surprise hit of night 3 of the convention.

Key parts of the key speeches:

What TPM Saw

What Makes You Feel Older?

a. Bill Clinton hasn’t been president in 23 years.

b. Comments like this about Bill Clinton: “(For Gen Zers like myself, apparently this guy used to play the saxophone?)”

c. Sheila E. is 66 years old.

d. All of the above

2024 Ephemera

Spoiler alert: RFK Jr. is expected to end his presidential campaign Friday and in talks to throw his meager support to Donald Trump.

Brian Beutler: Why Fact Checkers Mangle Facts To Provide Donald Trump Cover

WSJ: Kamala Harris, the Divine Nine and Their Commitment to Black Excellence

Russia Probe, Part II

The NYT has tied together the recent FBI raids on Dimitri Simes’ Virginia farm and Scott Ritter’s upstate New York home, reporting that they are both part of “a broad criminal investigation into Americans who have worked with Russia’s state television networks,” citing unnamed U.S. officials.

It is is part of U.S. efforts to confront Russian election interference efforts. More FBI searches are expected, and criminal charges could be forthcoming, the NYT reports. The investigation is focused on potential violations of the sanctions regime against Russia and of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, according to the NYT.

Related from the WSJ: How Russian Trolls Are Trying to Go Viral on X

Ooops …

PBS’ Judy Woodruff got a little over her skis while live on air during night 1 of the Democratic convention:

I want to clarify my remarks on the PBS News special on Monday night about the ongoing cease fire talks in the Middle East. As I said, this was not based on my original reporting; I was referring to reports I had read, in Axios and Reuters, about former President Trump having… — Judy Woodruff (@JudyWoodruff) August 21, 2024

Judge Blocks FTC’s New Ban On Noncompete Agreements

A federal judge in Texas ruled that the Federal Trade Commission lacks statutory authority to ban most noncompete agreements.

