Morning Memo

The Dark New 2024 Twist To Trump’s Election Denialism

INSIDE: Tim Walz ... Bill Clinton ... RFK Jr.
ASHEBORO, NC - AUG. 21: Former president Donald J. Trump addresses a crowd in Asheboro, North Carolina, on Wednesday. (Kate Medley for the Washington Post)
By
|
August 22, 2024 10:00 a.m.
202
A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo. Sign up for the email version.

The Big Lie Continues … With A Twist

On the same day that the Democratic convention was highlighting Trump’s Jan. 6 transgressions, Trump himself was still fomenting election denialism at a rally in North Carolina, telling the crowd: “Our primary focus is not to get out the vote — but to make sure they don’t cheat.”

Stop and consider that particular comment for a moment. It’s a more extreme variation of his go-to falsehood that the only way he can lose is if Democrats cheat. In this version, the votes are all there for him, no need to even count them, because no matter the outcome Democrats will have cheated him out of the votes he knows to be there for him. He also declares Democrats’ cheating to be guaranteed and without a doubt. So a one-two punch: I already have the votes, and Democrats are already cheating me out of them.

Why does this matter?

At this point, I know that you know that his rampant election delegitimization is an authoritarian move, corrosive of democracy, and self-serving to detriment of civic life. But what may not be widely understood yet is how Trump is not pinning his hopes this time on winning more ballots or prevailing in court or muscling his way into office via a mob.

Trump’s bid this time is dependent on MAGA-friendly elections officials and boards simply refusing to certify the results (and maybe in a few extreme instances, certifying them in his favor despite him losing the ballot count). The intent is for delayed or rejected certifications to create enough chaos and uncertainty to deny Harris 270 electoral votes and send the matter to the House of Representatives to resolve.

Even if Democrats take the House, Trump could still prevail because the House vote for president is decided by a vote of each state’s delegation, and the GOP’s advantage in small rural states means they could still have the upper hand even if they lack a majority of members overall.

It’s such a far-fetched scheme that I feel some hesitation in warning about it. It feels like tinfoil hat territory. But Trump’s rhetoric lines up with it and makes a lot more sense in this context. What presidential candidate says publicly that they’re not worried about getting out the vote?

DOJ Pushes Ahead Despite SCOTUS Ruling

In new filings in a Jan. 6 case, the Justice Department indicated it will try to salvage obstruction of Congress charges despite the Supreme Court’s ruling in Fischer that narrowed the relevant statute. DOJ has abandoned the obstruction charges in other cases since the Fischer decision and not charged obstruction in some new cases, but it apparently feels like it has sufficient evidence in this particular case to overcome the Supreme Court’s higher bar.

Straight Into My Veins

Democratic Convention: Night 3 Highlights

It was all about Minnesota Gov. Tom Walz, who accepted his party’s nomination for vice president:

What TPM Saw

What Makes You Feel Older?

a. Bill Clinton hasn’t been president in 23 years.

b. Comments like this about Bill Clinton: “(For Gen Zers like myself, apparently this guy used to play the saxophone?)”

c. Sheila E. is 66 years old.

d. All of the above

2024 Ephemera

  • Spoiler alert: RFK Jr. is expected to end his presidential campaign Friday and in talks to throw his meager support to Donald Trump.
  • Brian Beutler: Why Fact Checkers Mangle Facts To Provide Donald Trump Cover
  • WSJ: Kamala Harris, the Divine Nine and Their Commitment to Black Excellence

Russia Probe, Part II

The NYT has tied together the recent FBI raids on Dimitri Simes’ Virginia farm and Scott Ritter’s upstate New York home, reporting that they are both part of “a broad criminal investigation into Americans who have worked with Russia’s state television networks,” citing unnamed U.S. officials.

It is is part of U.S. efforts to confront Russian election interference efforts. More FBI searches are expected, and criminal charges could be forthcoming, the NYT reports. The investigation is focused on potential violations of the sanctions regime against Russia and of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, according to the NYT.

Related from the WSJ: How Russian Trolls Are Trying to Go Viral on X

Ooops …

PBS’ Judy Woodruff got a little over her skis while live on air during night 1 of the Democratic convention:

Judge Blocks FTC’s New Ban On Noncompete Agreements

A federal judge in Texas ruled that the Federal Trade Commission lacks statutory authority to ban most noncompete agreements.

Y’all Are Amazing!

I know it may not seem like it, but we actually took a more low-key approach to this year’s TPM Journalism Fund drive. A little less in your face, and a little less persistent. In return you came through in a big way, lifting us past our $500,000 goal yesterday.

We are deeply grateful for your financial support. It sustains and nourishes not just the work we do at TPM but the community you have helped to create here. A special shout out to the Morning Memo readers who made contributions. Thank you!

