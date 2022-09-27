Latest
2 hours ago
The Key Ingredients Of Christian Nationalism
20 hours ago
Vos Sues To Quash Jan. 6 Panel’s Subpoena For Testimony
22 hours ago
Meadows Was Kept Updated On Plot To Seize Voting Machines, Texts Show
24 hours ago
How America’s Democracy Is ‘Ripe To Be Exploited’
Morning Memo

Texas AG Paxton Flees Home To Avoid Subpoena

INSIDE: Oath Keepers ... Sinema ... NASA
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) talks to reporters after the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a case Texas brought against the Biden Administration about Title 42 on April 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Chip... Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) talks to reporters after the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a case Texas brought against the Biden Administration about Title 42 on April 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 27, 2022 7:45 a.m.

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

Cue The Benny Hill Theme Music

A newly filed affidavit describes how Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) and his wife fled their home in a truck on Monday morning when a process server tried to serve the attorney general a subpoena in a lawsuit by nonprofits working to help Texans receive out-of-state abortion care.

Here’s how part of the scene played out, according to the process server in the affidavit:

“I walked up the driveway approaching Mr. Paxton and called him by his name. As soon as he saw me and heard me call his name out, he turned around and RAN back inside the house through the same door in the garage.”

  • The process server said he put the documents near the truck on the ground, only for Paxton to drive away–but not before the process server told the official he was being served.
  • Paxton claimed later via Twitter that he ran away out of “concern about the safety and well-being of my family.”

Historic Oath Keepers Trial Begins

Today marks the first day of the criminal trial against Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four other members of the far-right militia facing seditious conspiracy charges over their roles in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

  • Jury selection in the trial begins today, and opening statements are expected to come on Thursday.
  • All five Oath Keepers have pleaded not guilty. They face up to 20 years in prison.

Oath Keeper Indicted Over Jan. 6 Texted Andrew Giuliani About Election

Kellye SoRelle, the general counsel to the Oath Keepers militia who’s been indicted for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, texted former White House public liaison staffer Andrew Giuliani (who’s also ex-Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s son) in November 2020 about the election, NBC News reports.

  • SoRelle also attempted to text a White House number on Dec. 20 (which couldn’t be delivered because she sent it to a White House switchboard line), according to a new book by former House Jan. 6 Committee adviser Denver Riggleman and reporter Hunter Walker.

Sinema Gets Mavericky With McConnell

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) unrolled the red carpet for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) on Monday at his eponymous McConnell Center at the University of Louisville, where the Arizona senator bragged that not only was she “committed” to keeping the filibuster’s 60-vote threshold, she also had an “incredibly unpopular view” about the threshold.

  • Are you ready to hear it, America? Are you? Okay, here it is: The 60-vote threshold ought to be restored for votes where it’s been eliminated (and now only require a simple majority), like judicial confirmations, because doing so would create “middle ground” in “all parts of our governance,” Sinema argued as McConnell salivated several feet away from the podium.
  • Sinema also boasted that she’s “never really wanted to fit in, not in Washington, and not anywhere else.” In other words:
  • It’s still not clear who exactly Sinema’s trying to win over by proudly stonewalling her own party’s agenda (assuming it has anything to do with running for president or reelection instead of just pleasing donors). According to this new AARP-commissioned poll, her disapproval figures are at double digits across every Arizona voter demographic that got included in the survey (so hey, she’s definitely succeeding in bringing all sides together!):

Must Read

“‘They Have Nothing to Lose’: Why Young Iranians Are Rising Up Once Again” – The New York Times

Putin Grants Russian Citizenship To Snowden

In what’s almost certainly meant to be a troll move aimed at the U.S., Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Monday granted Russian citizenship to ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden, who’s been living in Russia since 2013 to escape criminal charges after exposing U.S. mass surveillance.

  • Snowden won’t have to go fight in Ukraine under Putin’s partial mobilization order (which applies to dual citizens), according to Snowden’s lawyer, because he hasn’t previously served in the Russian military.
  • Snowden announced in 2020 that he and his wife were applying for Russian citizenship so they could cross borders more freely with their soon-to-be-born son.

Tracking Hurricane Ian

The Washington Post is following Hurricane Ian’s movement as the storm barrels toward Florida.

NASA Spacecraft Successfully Smashes Into Asteroid

NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft plowed into an asteroid on Monday, a major breakthrough in scientists’ study of how to defend the Earth from a potential asteroid crash.

Do you like Morning Memo? Let us know!

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest Morning-memo
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriter:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: