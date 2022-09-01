Latest
6 hours ago
Jan. 6 Panel Asks Gingrich To Tell Them About Big Lie Ad Campaign He Helped Craft
10 hours ago
Judge Says Graham Can’t Avoid Georgia Grand Jury, But Limits Scope Of Questions
11 hours ago
Trump Flirts With Bolduc Endorsement But Resists Committing In Key New Hampshire Senate Race

Who Is Indicted Oath Keepers Attorney Kellye SoRelle?

An Oath Keeper from Idaho in Bozeman, Montana. The "Oath Keepers" are a national, ultra-rightwing "Patriot" group comprised of former and active military, police and public safety personnel who have taken an oath to "uphold the Constitution" and to refuse to follow orders that they decide are unconstitutional.
Oath Keepers from Idaho in Bozeman, Montana. (Photo by William Campbell/Corbis via Getty Images)
By
|
September 1, 2022 5:58 p.m.

Kellye SoRelle, the Oath Keepers general counsel, is the latest member of the far-right group to face charges related to Jan. 6.

In an indictment released on Thursday, federal prosecutors accused SoRelle of four offenses: tampering with documents, conspiracy, obstruction of a federal proceeding, and misdemeanor trespassing.

It was a bare-bones document, not the kind that told a story about who SoRelle is, or what, exactly, it was that attracted the federal criminal justice system’s attention.

But SoRelle, who also served as general counsel for MAGA group Latinos for Trump, has surfaced at various points in both the investigation of the Oath Keepers and of the Proud Boys, the other extremist group that stormed the Capitol.

SoRelle has also been known for her vocal Twitter presence, in which she maintained her belief that the 2020 election was stolen.

She also advocated for various other conspiracy theories, many of which appear inscrutable to the casual observer.

But SoRelle has arguably attracted the most attention for a meeting in which she took part the day before Jan. 6.

On Jan. 5, she walked with Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes into the garage of a D.C. hotel, where they two met Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio.

A documentary film crew captured part of the encounter on tape. Also at the meeting was Joshua Macias, a right-wing activist, and Latinos for Trump leader Bianca Garcia.

Tarrio served as chief of staff to Latinos for Trump. SoRelle was the group’s general counsel while also serving as general counsel to the Oath Keepers.

The substance of the meeting itself was not caught on tape, though Tarrio has said through an attorney that it had to do with finding an attorney for his flag burning charges — brought the day before, on Jan. 4.

“I just need to talk to her,” Tarrio says as he walks into the garage, per the tape. “This guy has a good attorney.”

SoRelle told Reuters this year that she still did not understand why the meeting was held.

“There was no reason for him to show up and there was no reason for me to be there,” she said.

SoRelle, an attorney who prosecutors say was arrested in the city of Junction, Texas, may have earned a mention in at least one previous filing relating to the Oath Keepers.

In a March 2022 plea agreement, Alabama Oath Keeper chapter leader Joshua James described receiving a message on Signal from an unidentified Oath Keepers attorney on Jan. 8, 2021.

The message, addressed to group leader Stewart Rhodes, instructed members to “DELETE ANY OF YOUR COMMENTS REGARDING WHO DID WHAT.”

“You/we have not yet gotten a preservation order instructing us to retain those chat comments. So DELETE THEM,” the message, cited by prosecutors in the filing, reads. “I can’t delete them because this is a legacy Signal chat that doesn’t let me delete comments. Only the comment author can delete a comment. So GET BUSY. DELETE your self-incriminating comments or those that can incriminate others. Start now …”

SoRelle was charged in part on Thursday with directing people to destroy evidence.

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest Muckraker
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriter:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: