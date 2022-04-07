Tennessee GOPers Add Age Limit To Hetero-Only Marriage Bill After Outcry

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

Cleanup On Aisle Four

A lot going on here.

Tennessee Republicans are pushing a bill that protests same-sex marriage by establishing a new “special” hetero-only common law marriage in the state. But oopsie!, they failed to include any kind of age restriction for the new special martial status.

Lawmakers on Wednesday amended the bill to include age limits . A new law that invites child brides would have come at an awkward time for a party that’s trying to resurrect homophobic tropes to vilify LGBTQ+ people as “groomers.”

. A new law that invites child brides would have come at an awkward time for a party that’s trying to resurrect homophobic tropes to vilify LGBTQ+ people as “groomers.” With that minor hiccup dealt with, let’s take a look at what the legislation’s supposed to do: Oh, it’s a homophobic and very weird bill that would invent a new type of marital contract that can only legally be established “between one man and woman,” a special kind of state-approved marriage that The Gays can’t touch.

Gosar Promoted White Nationalist Event Where He Was To Be Guest Of Honor

Far-right Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) was touting his own appearance at a gathering of the white nationalist group American Populist Union, which was scheduled on Adolf Hitler’s birthday. Gosar announced it on Instagram. But after a local news report about the event, the backtracking began.

Gosar’s campaign told the Arizona Mirror after the story published that the GOP congressman isn’t going, and that the campaign has no idea how he was listed as a special guest. American Populist Union never contacted Gosar, the campaign or his staff, the campaign claimed.

Then why’d he advertise it on his Instagram? 🤔 https://t.co/ziN7PLGGHi pic.twitter.com/Vf1ztd4XxE — AZ Right Wing Watch (@az_rww) April 7, 2022

Weird how Gosar keeps getting accidentally and unknowingly involved in white nationalist parties, like the America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC), where congressman sent a pre-recorded welcome video that he now claims was sent by accident by a staffer.

Jackson About To Make History

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is slated to be confirmed today as the first Black woman justice on the high court. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced Wednesday night that the vote is expected to take place at 1:45 p.m. ET today.

But Republicans will have time to fire some final shots at Jackson before the Senate can cut off debate for the final vote.

before the Senate can cut off debate for the final vote. Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) griped on the Senate floor yesterday that Jackson’s nomination was “needlessly rushed.” I don’t think you need me to explain just how unserious that complaint is.

House Approves Contempt Charges For More Trump Goons

The House voted on Wednesday to greenlight the House Jan. 6 Committee’s recommendation that ex-Trump officials Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino be held in contempt of Congress for flouting the committee’s subpoenas.

Now the recommendation heads over to the Justice Department , where Attorney General Merrick Garland might do…something with it….maybe…perhaps.

, where Attorney General Merrick Garland might do…something with it….maybe…perhaps. That vote makes four Trump cronies who have been referred to DOJ for contempt of Congress in the Jan. 6 panel’s investigation into the Capitol attack, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and ex-White House strategist Steve Bannon.

First Acquittal In Jan. 6 Trial

Yesterday saw the first time a Jan. 6 Capitol insurrectionist was found not guilty in their criminal case: A judge acquitted a federal contractor who admitted to entering the Capitol building but claimed that he didn’t know he was there illegally even though there was teargas and alarms going off. Police officers had let him in, the contractor claimed.

Congress Passes Bipartisan Call For Investigation Into Alleged Russian War Crimes In Ukraine

The House approved a call on Wednesday for an investigation into war crimes allegedly being committed by Russian forces in Ukraine after the Senate passed a similar bill last month.

Only six House lawmakers (all Republicans) voted against the measure: Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Thomas Massie (R-KY), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Warren Davidson (R-OH) and Scott Perry (R-PA).

Fauci Haters Get To Pay To Be On Fake Grand Jury To Fake Indict Fauci

Are you still really mad at public health official Dr. Anthony Fauci in the year 2022? Do you wish you could spend your money pretending to indict him for, uh, something?

Good news! “America’s Grand Jury,” organized by anti-vaxxers and an ex-attorney general/Elvis impersonator, will hold a mock prosecution next week, and for just $25, you can be on the jury!

In fact, there’s an opportunity to pay $10,000 to be a “VIP juror” for those truly committed to bring Fauci to justice for, uh, something! This definitely isn’t a giant grift!

This definitely isn’t a giant grift! America’s Grand Jury “is the official template for Attorney Generals and Prosecutors on any level to not have any excuses not to prosecute Fauci and his bandits,” according to its website.

“is the official template for Attorney Generals and Prosecutors on any level to not have any excuses not to prosecute Fauci and his bandits,” according to its website. The proceedings will be led by former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill (R), who, in addition to getting his law license temporarily suspended due to groping allegations, also performs as an Elvis impersonator:

(Screenshot: WTHR)

Two Biden Cabinet Members Test Positive For COVID

The Justice Department and the Commerce Department announced on Wednesday that Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.

