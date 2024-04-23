Wait, Trump Is Sticking With The No Sex Claim?

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo. Sign up for the email version.

Good Luck With That One!

It hadn’t fully occurred to me until opening statements yesterday that Donald Trump was going to stick with his claim that he never had sex with Stormy Daniels or, by extension, Karen McDougal.

As the first real day of trial unfolded yesterday, it became apparent that Trump wasn’t merely going to argue that this was a bullshit application of the business records law and that nothing he did amounted to criminal conduct. Rather, he was going to continue with the maximum denial: No sex, no affairs, no hanky-panky period.

That sets up the challenge of having to overcome the expected testimony of Daniels about the sex, in addition to all the testimony from Michael Cohen, David Pecker and others about how this transaction worked, what it was for, who was involved, etc.

If you’re a juror listening to all this, you almost have to believe that there was a massive setup of Trump, a wide-ranging conspiracy against him, in order to rule in his favor. That’s a high bar to clear.

‘What Have We Done?’

A resonant moment in court yesterday:

According to the prosecution's opening statement:



On election night 2016, as Trump edged closer to being declared the victor, Stormy Daniels' then-attorney Keith Davidson sent this text message to National Enquirer editor in chief Dylan Howard:



"What have we done?" — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 22, 2024

First Order Of Business Today: Gag Order

Judge Juan Merchan is expected to take up Trump’s 10 alleged gag order violations in a hearing at 9:30 a.m. ET, before trial resumes later this morning. This can go in a lot of different directions, so I’m not to make any predictions. I would keep your expectations very low that Trump is going to be hauled off to jail this morning.

Things to know:

Just Security: Why Trump Will Likely be Held in Contempt and What Then

Trump is fundraising off of it, of course.

Trump went after Michael Cohen again yesterday in the courthouse.

To what I am sure was the dismay of prosecutors, star witness Michael Cohen himself went after Trump on X/Twitter in a juvenile way.

How’s The Trial Going For Trump?

The Fox News propaganda machine is so reliably pro-Trump that it can actually serve as a decent barometer of how things are going for him. When the Fox News defenders debase themselves with especially over-the-top, ridiculous, and far-fetched lines of attack, it’s a pretty good sign Trump is in the shit:

Watters: Trump has been on the move his whole life. Golf, rallies, movement, action, sunlight, fresh air, freedom. This isn't lawfare. This is torture. They're making 77 year old man sit in a room for 8 hours straight, four days a week

The man running to be president again finds it torturous to sit in a room for a grueling eight hours a day and a whopping four days a week. Brutal.

‘Plasmic Echo’: Eye-Opening New Deets In Unsealed MAL Docs

On order from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, hundreds of pages of investigative records in the Mar-a-Lago case were unsealed yesterday (with heavy redactions). Among the highlights:

The FBI code name for the Mar-a-Lago investigations: Plasmic Echo

A senior Trump aide who had access to Trump in the White House and post-presidency cooperated with investigators.

Trump valet and co-defendant Walt Nauta was allegedly told he’d receive a pardon in 2024. (Editor’s note: If Trump does win, he won’t take office until 2025 …)

These were records that Special Counsel Jack Smith had fought to keep sealed.

Quote Of The Day

January 6th was no less than an intent and an effort to replace by force who our country had voted for. The mob was there because it hadn’t achieved what it wanted to at the ballot box. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg of Washington, D.C., in sentencing a Jan. 6 rioter

Trump Appeal Bond Gets All Sorted Out

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Trump worked out an agreement on the fly yesterday to tighten up his appeal bond, and the judge in the case approved it. That should put this whole matter to rest for the pendency of Trump’s appeal of the mammoth $454 million judgment against him in the civil fraud case.

2024 Ephemera

AP: In Tampa, Biden will assail Florida’s six-week abortion ban

TPM’s Nicole Lafond: Abortion Group, Dems Warn Swing State Voters That RFK Is Just As Dangerous As Trump On Abortion

Abortion Watch

WSJ: In oral arguments Wednesday, the Supreme Court will turn to emergency abortions as the Dobbs fallout continues.

Arizona Republic: California bill to offer Arizona abortion providers licenses in state

WSJ: New U.S. Rule Bans Release of Health Records in Investigations of Women Who Get Legal Abortions

‘Where Are They Supposed To Sleep?’

TPM’s Kate Riga: Liberal Justices Come Out Swinging In Uphill Battle Over Criminalizing Homelessness

Israel-Gaza Fallout

NYT: Scenes of Protests Spread at Elite Campuses

Dark Brandon On The Loose

Jordy Meiselas: Just a few weeks after you were in Pueblo, Colorado, Congresswoman Boebert left her district. Is that a coincidence or Dark Brandon at work?



Biden: It’s classified pic.twitter.com/9E2YcCvGN0 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 23, 2024

