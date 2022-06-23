Betrayed Brooks Now Willing To Testify In Front Of Jan. 6 Panel

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

Time For Payback

One day after losing his bid for Alabama Senate, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), still licking his wounds over Trump’s endorsement snub, told CNN on Wednesday that he’s now open to testifying in front of the House Jan. 6 Committee, which had announced a subpoena for him last month.

Brooks said he has a “basic requirement,” however: That his testimony be public so people get the whole thing, not just “bits and pieces dribbled out.”

That his testimony be public so people get the whole thing, not just “bits and pieces dribbled out.” Committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) told CNN that the panel has “redone” Brooks’ subpoena, which hasn’t been served to the GOP congressman yet because he was out campaigning (RIP).

which hasn’t been served to the GOP congressman yet because he was out campaigning (RIP). Brooks declared earlier on Wednesday that he was retiring from politics — and took a shot at Trump. According to Brooks, the former president was “the big loser” in the Alabama GOP Senate primary runoff because he’s not “a man of his word,” has “no loyalty” and won’t take action unless it “enhances his wallet or his ego.”

FBI Seizes Nevada GOP Chair’s Phone In Fake Elector Probe

The FBI executed a search warrant on Nevada Republican Party chair Michael McDonald and seized his phone on Wednesday as part of the federal investigation into Trump’s fake elector scheme, according to local news outlet 8 News Now.

The House Jan. 6 Committee subpoenaed McDonald in January.

subpoenaed McDonald in January. The FBI also issued a search warrant for Nevada GOP secretary James DeGraffenreid (one of the signatories of the bogus paperwork for the sham Trump electors), but agents reportedly couldn’t find him.

DOJ Ramps Up Fake Elector Probe With More Subpoenas

The Justice Department has begun issuing subpoenas to people who agreed to participate in Trump’s bogus elector plot, according to the Washington Post and the New York Times.

People who reportedly got subpoenaed: Georgia GOP chair David Shafer, who served as one of the fake electors A Georgia lawyer named Brad Carver who was a fake elector Thomas Lane, a Trump campaign official who worked in Arizona and New Mexico Shawn Flynn, a Trump campaign official in Michigan



Jan. 6 Panel, Round Five

The House Jan. 6 Committee’s holding its fifth hearing today at 3:00 p.m. ET.

What it’s focusing on: Trump’s efforts to weaponize the Justice Department to both give cover to his fake election fraud narrative with bogus investigations and to steal the election itself with the Jeffrey Clark scheme. This is the hearing that got postponed last week.

Trump’s efforts to weaponize the Justice Department to both give cover to his fake election fraud narrative with bogus investigations and to steal the election itself with the Jeffrey Clark scheme. This is the hearing that got postponed last week. Who we’re hearing from: Ex-Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen Ex-Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue Steven Engel, the former assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel

This is the last hearing of this month, according to committee chair Benny Thompson (D-MS). The next one will be held sometime in July, date TBD.

Top Jan. 6 Panel Investigator Leaves Early

Ex-federal prosecutor John F. Wood, one of the House Jan. 6 Committee’s senior investigators, confirmed on Wednesday that he’s leaving the panel at the end of the week, sooner than expected. The departure comes as Wood faces calls back home in Missouri to run for U.S. Senate as an independent as someone who puts “country over party” by working for the Jan. 6 panel (Wood has long worked for Republicans and conservative judges, including Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas).

Uvalde Schools Police Chief Put On Leave

The schools superintendent in Uvalde, Texas announced on Wednesday that Pete Arredondo, the embattled Uvalde schools police chief, had been placed on administrative leave amid investigations into his astonishingly feeble response to the mass shooting.

The doors opening again and again is some Larry David shit https://t.co/jqW8KFHshA — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) June 21, 2022

Who Stops A ‘Bad Guy With A Gun?’

This analysis by the New York Times blows a pretty big hole into the gun lobby’s (conveniently profitable) argument that the only way to stop mass shootings is for the “good guys” to have guns of their own:

NEW: Who stops a "bad guy with a gun?"

It's usually not law enforcement.

A review of 433 active shooter attacks reveals that most are over before the police arrive. Bystanders sometimes stop attackers, but seldom shoot them.https://t.co/xDWxjHi6eg — Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) June 22, 2022

And this is what happened during the Uvalde elementary school shooting when there actually was a good guy with a gun:

Eva Mireles called her husband and said she had been shot and was dying. When he tried to save her – he was detained, had his gun was taken away and was escorted from the school. https://t.co/Wdvnnu1cPu — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) June 21, 2022

Dr. Oz Quietly Squeegees Trump Off His Campaign

With an eye on the general election, GOP Pennsylvania Senate hopeful Dr. Mehmet Oz has been quietly painting over Trump’s face on his campaign lately, Axios notes.

Oz’s website and social media platforms, which all previously flaunted the ex-president’s endorsement, have been de-Trump’d: The banners bragging about the endorsement are gone, the candidate hasn’t tweeted about the ex-president since the May 17 primary, his Twitter bio no longer brags that he’s a “Trump Endorsed Candidate”–and (possibly as the biggest sting), Oz hasn’t posted on Trump’s fake Twitter at all since he won the primary.

