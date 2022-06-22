Salty Mo Brooks Congratulates Dems After Losing Senate Runoff Post-Trump Snub

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), projected to lose Alabama’s GOP Senate primary runoff against rival Katie Britt after a full slap in the face from ex-President Donald Trump, concluded his rocky campaign with some bitter words in his concession speech on Tuesday night.

“The voters have spoken,” but “they might not have spoken wisely,” Brooks complained to supporters at his election night party, per the Washington Post.

The ultra-MAGA congressman took a shot at Britt, who won a last-minute endorsement from Trump, and her apparent lack of MAGA-ness.

“It’s always appropriate to congratulate the winners, and some of these winners might be a little bit unexpected, but I’d be remiss if I did not congratulate the Alabama Democratic Party for helping to ensure that the Democratic nominee in the Republican primary won,” a sardonic Brooks declared, per the Washington Examiner. “Congratulations to the Democrats. They now have two nominees in the general election.”

“Another group I’d be remiss if I did not congratulate are special interest groups generally and more specifically the special interest groups that support open borders and cheap foreign labor,” he added. “They worked hard for their values.”

Brooks’ grievance-heavy remarks didn’t extend to Trump on Tuesday night, but the Alabama Republican had already made his feelings about the ex-president clear in a candid AL.com interview last week after Trump flatly rejected Brooks’ plea for a re-endorsement.

Though Trump cited Brooks’ push to move past the 2020 election as the reason for pulling his endorsement, Brooks noted that Trump had probably ditched him due to his poor polling figures.

“Donald Trump just had his head handed to him by Georgia voters, having lost five major races that he endorsed in, and he’s trying to restore his brand,” the congressman said. “And he looked at who he thought had the best chance of winning and that’s who he endorsed.”

And Brooks, a once diehard Trumper, realized-apparently for the first time-that “it’s quite clear that Donald Trump has no loyalty to anyone or anything but himself.”