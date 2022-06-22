Latest
2 hours ago
Jan. 6 Committee Members Likely To Receive Security Detail Amid Uptick In Threats
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 06: Georgia Secretary of State Ben Raffensperger holds a press conference on the status of ballot counting on November 6, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. The 2020 presidential race between incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is still too close to call with outstanding ballots in a number of states including Georgia. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
Raffensperger Calls Out Fox For Not Airing All Jan. 6 Hearings
4 hours ago
RonJohn Fakes Phone Call, Blames Intern For Effort To Send Fake Electors To Pence

Thursday’s Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Will Be Last Until July

UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 13: Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., flanked by Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., left, and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks during the House Select Committee to Investigate January 6th Committee ... UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 13: Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., flanked by Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., left, and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks during the House Select Committee to Investigate January 6th Committee Full Committee markup hearing of the "Report Recommending that the House of Representatives Cite Mark Randall Meadows for Criminal Contempt of Congress" on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 22, 2022 12:46 p.m.

The Jan. 6 Committee has rescheduled its upcoming hearings, with more to take place in July, panel Co-Chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) told reporters on Wednesday.

The Committee has a hearing scheduled for Thursday, which will apparently be the last until at least next month.

“The Select Committee continues to receive additional evidence relevant to our investigation into the violence of January 6th and its causes,” a committee aide told TPM. “Following tomorrow’s hearing, we will be holding additional hearings in the coming weeks. We will announce dates and times for those hearings soon.”

Thompson told reporters that the panel’s next hearings will take place in July, Politico’s Kyle Cheney tweeted.

Thompson reportedly said that the hearings were being delayed in part due to new evidence that the committee had received, citing new tips, documents from the National Archives, and footage from a documentary about Trump’s last days in office.

It’s not clear when in July the next hearings will take place.

The Thursday hearing will focus on former President Trump’s attempts to enlist the DOJ in his campaign to overturn the election. As part of that effort, he tried to install a DOJ official named Jeffrey Clark as attorney general, before the effort failed amid opposition from senior DOJ officials.

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: