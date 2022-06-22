Thursday’s Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Will Be Last Until July

The Jan. 6 Committee has rescheduled its upcoming hearings, with more to take place in July, panel Co-Chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) told reporters on Wednesday.

The Committee has a hearing scheduled for Thursday, which will apparently be the last until at least next month.

“The Select Committee continues to receive additional evidence relevant to our investigation into the violence of January 6th and its causes,” a committee aide told TPM. “Following tomorrow’s hearing, we will be holding additional hearings in the coming weeks. We will announce dates and times for those hearings soon.”

Thompson told reporters that the panel’s next hearings will take place in July, Politico’s Kyle Cheney tweeted.

Thompson reportedly said that the hearings were being delayed in part due to new evidence that the committee had received, citing new tips, documents from the National Archives, and footage from a documentary about Trump’s last days in office.

It’s not clear when in July the next hearings will take place.

The Thursday hearing will focus on former President Trump’s attempts to enlist the DOJ in his campaign to overturn the election. As part of that effort, he tried to install a DOJ official named Jeffrey Clark as attorney general, before the effort failed amid opposition from senior DOJ officials.