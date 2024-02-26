A Big Week Ahead For Donald Trump On Multiple Fronts

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo. Sign up for the email version.

Good News And Bad News

Before we jump into it, the good news is you didn’t miss much this weekend. Most of today’s Morning Memo will focus on things to have your radar for this week ahead.

The bad news is the discourse over the weekend was totally bonkers. I’ve sprinkled some of it into today’s installment to give you a taste.

So if you took my Friday advice and got outside and took a break from politics, you’re not having to catch up all that much today AND you missed the drivel. A net win!

SCOTUS Tackles Social Media Cases Today

The bogus conservative complaint that they are singled out for “censorship” by social media platform moderation policies has made its way to the Supreme Court, which will hear oral arguments today on two GOP-driven laws from Florida and Texas.

Still Nothing From SCOTUS On Trump Immunity Claim

The Jan. 6 criminal case against Trump continues to languish while the Supreme Court decides whether to hear the case. What to make of it? University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck with some informed speculation:

Georgia RICO Case Has Turned Into A Shitshow

What to expect this week (I’m assuming you’re mostly up to speed on the particulars of the case by now):

Monday: Judge Scott McAfee will meet behind closed doors with former Nathan Wade attorney Terrance Bradley to examine the extent of Wade’s attorney-client privilege.

Friday: McAfee will hear closing arguments on the motion to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis over her romantic relationship with Wade.

Big Week In Mar-A-Lago Case

The long-awaited scheduling conference in the classified documents case is scheduled for Friday in front of … U.S. District Aileen Cannon.

Trump Cash Crunch Tightens

Trump is seeking to delay enforcement of E. Jean Carroll’s most recent judgment against him, but the judge in the case said not so fast.

Meanwhile, Trump will soon start feeling the pinch of a half a billion dollars in judgments against him.

Appeals Court Orders White Supremacist Detained

That crazy decision last week by a federal judge in California to release violent white supremacist leader Robert Rundo from custody prompted unusually strong language from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals: “Rundo is to remain in custody pending resolution of appellant’s motion to stay release pending appeal. No lower court may order his release absent further of this Court.”

Nazis Mingle Openly At CPAC

Ben Goggin of NBC News: “Throughout the conference, racist extremists, some of whom had secured official CPAC badges, openly mingled with conference attendees and espoused antisemitic conspiracy theories.”

Also At CPAC: Liz Truss

TPM’s Josh Marshall:

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss visited CPAC this weekend and announced that her record-breaking 50 day stint as Prime Minister had been brought to an early end by none other than the British “deep state.” It’s another illustration of how one of America’s many cultural exports, or soft power, is now Trumpism.

Fantastic Story

NBC News’ Alex Seitz-Wald:

A Democratic consultant who worked for a rival presidential campaign paid a New Orleans magician to use artificial intelligence to impersonate President Joe Biden for a robocall that is now at the center of a multistate law enforcement investigation, according to text messages, call logs and Venmo transactions the creator shared with NBC News.

Trump Wins South Carolina GOP Primary

Trump’s 60-40 win in Nikki Haley’s home state left no obvious impediment to him securing the GOP nomination other than his own mortality or a very unlikely plea deal to resolve the myriad criminal charges against him.

A key source of financial support for Haley – Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity Action – said it would stop spending money on her campaign in the aftermath of her South Carolina loss.

LOL! Time For Another Trump ‘Pivot’?!

I’m not sure who deserves more scorn: the anonymous aides who float this eight-year-old BS or the political reporters who eat it up?

Warning Warning Warning

Politico doing its duty to warn:

Politico: Inside Trump’s potential second-term agenda

Politico: The prospect of a second Trump presidency has the intelligence community on edge

2024 Ephemera

Under pressure from Trump, Ronna McDaniel makes her resignation as RNC chair official.

The No. 2 Republican in the Senate, John Thune of South Dakota, becomes the last of the main contenders for replacing Sen. Mitch McConnell as Senate GOP leader to endorse Trump for president.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) launches TV ads in red states over the attempted criminalization of travel for abortions.

MI-Pres: Keeping an eye on whether the push to vote “uncommitted” in Tuesday’s Democratic primary amounts to a serious protest vote against President Biden.

GOP Scrambles Big Time On IVF

The Alabama Supreme Court ruling more than a week ago that frozen embryos are entitled to the same legal protection as people has Republicans on their heels – and it ain’t pretty:

Tennessee Marriage Law Takes Aim At Obergefell

In the post-Dobbs world, same-sex marriage is the next target.

NRA’s Wayne LaPierre Hit With Big Verdict

The longtime leader of the NRA was found liable by a New York state jury for $5.4 million in damages for violating his fiduciary duties to the organization. (It also found that he had already paid the NRA back more than $1 million, which is why you might see headlines with conflicting dollar figures.)

GOP Gov’t Shutdown Watch

A partial shutdown is scheduled to begin Friday. Talks stalled over the weekend as the GOP insisted on poison pill provisions. President Biden has summoned the congressional leadership to the White House for a meeting today.

A Weird One

NYT: “A senior Capitol Hill staff member who is a longtime voice on Russia policy is under congressional investigation over his frequent trips to Ukraine’s war zones and providing what he said was $30,000 in sniper gear to its military, documents show.”

What Happened To Jonathan Turley?

