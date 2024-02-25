Introducing the British Deep State

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss visited CPAC this weekend and announced that her record-breaking 50 day stint as Prime Minister had been brought to an early end by none other than the British “deep state.” It’s another illustration of how one of America’s many cultural exports, or soft power, is now Trumpism. In most ways early 21st century revanchist nationalism really began in Europe, building on existing parties like the French National Front but taking it in significantly new directions. But Trumpian branding, if not always the substance, has mostly won out.

Of course, if there was a “deep state” that undid Liz Truss it was the bond market. Truss came into office and pushed through a “mini-budget” which promptly sparked an economic crisis. She was forced to take it all back, in stages, thus managing to become not only the author of economic crisis but an eminently lampoonable clown who had forsaken her historic economic plan about two weeks after instituting it.

Adding to the hilarity, Truss is in the U.S. to pitch her new book, Ten Years to Save the West, in which she argues that parties like the British Conservatives and U.S. Republicans must go fully feral or see Western civilization be destroyed by the anti-Western left and international deep state. And there’s only 10 years left to do it.

She’s a peculiar salesman for the idea since, if you buy this, do you really want to go with the last ditch plan hatched by the woman who somehow managed to have the shortest Prime Ministership in UK history? Did I mention 50 days? If you’re holding shares in The West it’s clearly time to sell.