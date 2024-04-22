Prosecutors, Defense Make Their Opening Arguments In Trump’s First Criminal Trial

Follow along with us below as we cover the first criminal trial of a former U.S. President.
What to know
- Jury selection wrapped up last week, with twelve jurors and six alternates selected over the course of four days. Read TPM's wrap article on jury selection here.
- Prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office and defense attorneys for Donald Trump will each give opening arguments Monday.
- Judge Juan Merchan suggested Friday that there was a possibility the jury will hear from some witnesses on Monday as well.
- Monday's proceedings may wrap up earlier than last week's to allow those involved with the trial to observe the beginning of Passover.
- TPM's Josh Kovensky will be following opening arguments live from the courthouse.
