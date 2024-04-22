LIVE COVERAGE

Prosecutors, Defense Make Their Opening Arguments In Trump’s First Criminal Trial

April 22, 2024
Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, flanked by lawyer Todd Blanche (R) arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court to attend his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked ... Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, flanked by lawyer Todd Blanche (R) arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court to attend his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs in New York, on April 22, 2024. Donald Trump's unprecedented criminal trial is set for opening statements after final jury selection ended Friday, leaving the Republican presidential candidate facing weeks of hostile testimony that will overshadow his White House campaign. (Photo by Victor J. Blue / POOL / AFP) (Photo by VICTOR J. BLUE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
April 22, 2024

Follow along with us below as we cover the first criminal trial of a former U.S. President.

What to know

  • Jury selection wrapped up last week, with twelve jurors and six alternates selected over the course of four days. Read TPM's wrap article on jury selection here.
  • Prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office and defense attorneys for Donald Trump will each give opening arguments Monday.
  • Judge Juan Merchan suggested Friday that there was a possibility the jury will hear from some witnesses on Monday as well.
  • Monday's proceedings may wrap up earlier than last week's to allow those involved with the trial to observe the beginning of Passover.
  • TPM's Josh Kovensky will be following opening arguments live from the courthouse.
