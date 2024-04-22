Prosecutors, Defense Make Their Opening Arguments In Trump’s First Criminal Trial

Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, flanked by lawyer Todd Blanche (R) arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court to attend his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked ...

Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, flanked by lawyer Todd Blanche (R) arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court to attend his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs in New York, on April 22, 2024. Donald Trump's unprecedented criminal trial is set for opening statements after final jury selection ended Friday, leaving the Republican presidential candidate facing weeks of hostile testimony that will overshadow his White House campaign. (Photo by Victor J. Blue / POOL / AFP) (Photo by VICTOR J. BLUE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS