Former Tabloid Exec David Pecker Back On Stand After Trump Contempt Hearing

Tuesday began with a hearing on whether to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt for alleged violations of the case’s gag order.

The trial then resumed with witnesses taking the stand.

What to know

Monday saw the trial begin in earnest, with opening arguments and the prosecution calling its first witness, former tabloid publisher David Pecker.

Tuesday morning's proceedings are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. with a contempt hearing on whether to sanction Trump for alleged violations of the gag order on the case, made through a series of posts on social media.

Trump violated the gag order in additional ways, prosecutors allege, in the days since today's hearing was scheduled.

The former president faces sanctions or, potentially, jail time for violating the gag order.

The trial is scheduled to resume, with David Pecker expected to continue testimony, at 11:00 a.m.

Today's hearing is scheduled to end at 2:00 p.m. for Passover.