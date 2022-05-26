Cruz Blames Uvalde Shooting On School Having More Than One Door

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

Let’s Make Schools Supermax Prisons

After an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas left 19 kids and two adults dead, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) (who’s speaking at the NRA’s convention this Friday) argued yesterday that the problem isn’t that there are too many guns out there, it’s that schools have too many doors–more specifically, more than one door.

Schools need to “harden” by “having one door that goes in and out of the school [and] having armed police officers at that one door,” Cruz told reporters during his visit to Uvalde.

The GOP senator pushed his "solution" again on Fox News later on Wednesday night.

Cruz made this point several times yesterday and retweeted clips of himself making it, so this wasn't just some throwaway idea the GOP senator had. This is a spin he's fully leaning into.

We can and MUST do more to protect our kids.



To increase security at our schools. And I’ve REPEATEDLY introduced legislation to do just that. https://t.co/IJC8Bd1QfA — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 25, 2022

Trump Still Speaking At NRA Meeting, Where Guns Will Be Banned

The ex-president announced on his dollar store Twitter social media site yesterday that he will still attend the NRA’s convention in Houston this weekend even after the Texas elementary school shooting, invoking the same bogus talking point conservatives whip out whenever there’s a mass shooting: Don’t make this about politics!

It’s a classic: “America needs real solutions and real leadership in this moment, not politicians and partisanship,” Trump wrote.

The NRA will be banning firearms in the area for Trump's safety, per the event's website.

per the event’s website. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) wouldn’t say yesterday if he’s cancelling his scheduled appearance at the convention. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s (R) office confirmed to TPM that she’s still going.

That Time When Rubio’s Nightmare Gun Ban Hypothetical Was Met With Applause

Let’s take a look back at this moment during Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL)’s town hall several days after the 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida:

An interesting moment to recall https://t.co/3rYqFQq988 — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) May 25, 2022

Jan. 6 Panel Was Told Trump Expressed Support For ‘Hang Pence’ Chants

The House Jan. 6 Committee has heard testimony recounting that then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told colleagues in the White House that Trump had reacted approvingly to the Capitol insurrectionists’ “Hang Pence!” cries as they stormed the building, according to the New York Times, Politico and the Washington Post.

Meadows told the colleagues that Trump had made a remark about how maybe Pence should be hung , at least one witness reportedly told the committee.

, at least one witness reportedly told the committee. More than one person reportedly told the Jan. 6 committee about what Meadows said.

House Sergeant At Arms Says Lawmakers Shouldn’t Carry Guns

William Walker, the House’s sergeant at arms, told House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) in a letter on Wednesday that he believed “no one” should be carrying guns around the Capitol except for law enforcement, the Secret Service and other security detail–categories that don’t include Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Andy Harris (R-MD).

GOP Pennsylvania Senate Race Heads To Recount

As expected, the razor-thin margin between Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick (we’re talking about a lead of less than 1,000 votes for the Trump-backed Oz) triggered an automatic recount on Wednesday, just over a week after the primary on May 17.

Counties will be required to start their recounts by June 1 and report their tallies by noon on June 8, Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman (D) announced.

Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman (D) announced. Good news for McCormick: Counties will also be required to segregate and tabulate undated and incorrectly dated ballots, which McCormick’s been pushing for in the lawsuit he filed earlier this week (which the Republican National Committee and Pennsylvania GOP really don’t like at all!).

A Glimpse Into Sinema’s Megamind

Like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) is refusing to blow up or even reform the filibuster to allow the Senate to pass gun laws that would prevent another mass school shooting like the one in Texas this week.

“I don’t think that D.C. solutions are realistic here,” Sinema told reporters on Wednesday. Yeah, what kind of naive fool elects someone to D.C. and expects them to make it possible to pass laws??? Get real, kids!

Looking Back At NRA’s Reaction To Columbine

In the wake of the Uvalde shooting, it’s worth revisiting the secret recordings NPR published last year of NRA execs’ private PR strategy meetings after the Columbine High School shooting in 1999.

When Satire Says It All

This was the front page of the Onion yesterday:

