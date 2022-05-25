Latest
6 mins ago ago
WATCH: Police Remove O’Rourke From Presser After He Confronts Abbott
15 mins ago ago
Jan. 6 Panel Has Testimony That Trump Was Intrigued By Whole ‘Hang Pence’ Thing: NYT
2 hours ago ago
Sinema Says ‘DC Solutions’ Are Not ‘Realistic’ When Asked If She’d Reform Filibuster To Pass Gun Control

Recount Announced In Neck-And-Neck Pennsylvania Republican Senate Primary

NEWTOWN, PA - MAY 17: Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz greets supporters after the primary race resulted in an automatic re-count due to close results on May 17, 2022 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. Television p... NEWTOWN, PA - MAY 17: Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz greets supporters after the primary race resulted in an automatic re-count due to close results on May 17, 2022 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. Television personality Oz, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, finished in a virtual dead heat with former George W. Bush administration official Dave McCormick with 95 percent of the vote reported. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By and
|
May 25, 2022 2:22 p.m.

Pennsylvania’s acting secretary of state made a long-anticipated announcement Wednesday: There will be a recount in the Republican Senate primary.

In Pennsylvania, an automatic recount is triggered if the margin is within .5 percent. Candidates Mehmet Oz and David McCormick are well within that, separated by fewer than 1,000 votes in recent days. The Associated Press reported that 1,342,580 ballots had been cast in the race.

Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman (D) said her office would require counties to begin their recounts by June 1, and to complete them by noon on June 7. Counties have to hand in their tallies to her office by noon on June 8, after which the acting secretary will publish a report. 

McCormick filed a lawsuit with a lower court this week, asking for an emergency injunction mandating that undated mail-in ballots be counted. He asked the state Supreme Court to intervene soon after. McCormick has so far done better with mail-in votes than Oz. 

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Republican National Committee and state GOP have indicated that they will intervene to oppose McCormick’s lawsuit. 

Chapman said her office would require all counties to segregate and tabulate “undated and incorrectly dated” ballots.

“Our position is that undated and incorrectly dated ballots should count,” she said. “Our guidance will allow counties to arrive at an accurate count no matter what the courts decide.”

Former President Donald Trump has infused the waiting period with his usual dose of specious fraud allegations. 

“Dr. Oz should just declare victory,” he wrote on social media site Truth Social. “It makes it much harder for them to cheat with the ballots that they ‘just happened to find.’” 

Both Oz and McCormick appeared on Fox News last week to assure viewers of their impending victories. 

“This election is ours,” Oz told host Sean Hannity. “We have done well.” 

“What happened was really a groundswell of support for me, and I’m really pleased with where things stand,” McCormick told host Laura Ingraham shortly after. He added: “There are tens of thousands of absentee ballots that will be counted and when they’re counted, I’ll ultimately take the lead.” 

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman (D) easily won the Democratic primary last week, and will take on whichever Republican prevails in November.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
Author Headshot
John Light (@LightTweeting)  is TPM's managing editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and has written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Dear Reader,

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: