Representative Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, listens during a House Judiciary Committee markup on H.R. 7120, the "Justice in Policing Act of 2020," in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. The House bill would make it easier to prosecute and sue officers and would ban federal officers from using choke holds, bar racial profiling, end "no-knock" search warrants in drug cases, create a national registry for police violations, and require local police departments that get federal funds to conduct bias training. Photographer: Erin Scott/Bloomberg
15 mins ago ago
Charges Filed In Gaetz-Linked Florida Ghost Candidate Scheme
16 hours ago ago
Leading GOP Candidates For Michigan Guv Could Be Disqualified Over Wave of Fraudulent Signatures
UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 1: Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the Capitol Hill Club on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
20 hours ago ago
Cawthorn Now Faces House Ethics Probe Into Allegations That Angered GOP Colleagues

GOP Tries To Shut Down McCormick’s Lawsuit Over Ballots In Razor-Thin Senate Race

BLOOMSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 16: Pennsylvania GOP Senate Candidate Dave McCormick speaks during a rally at Bloomsburg Area High School on May 16, 2022 in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. On the eve of the Pennsylvania pri... BLOOMSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 16: Pennsylvania GOP Senate Candidate Dave McCormick speaks during a rally at Bloomsburg Area High School on May 16, 2022 in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. On the eve of the Pennsylvania primary, Pennsylvania GOP Senate Candidate McCormick held several campaign events as he trails in the polls behind the front runner Pennsylvania GOP U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and Pennsylvania GOP U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Barnette who has seen a surge in the polls in the weeks leading up to the election. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 24, 2022 10:45 a.m.

The GOP really needs Pennsylvania Republican Senate hopeful David McCormick, who’s currently locked in a near dead heat with Trump-backed rival Dr. Mehmet Oz, to knock it off with the whole “count the mail-in ballots” thing and just stick to the damn script, please.

McCormick filed a lawsuit late Monday demanding that all the state’s county boards of elections include undated mail-in ballots in their vote tallies of the race, which is likely headed toward an automatic recount as Oz’s already razor-thin lead continues to shrink. The lawsuit followed a federal appeals court ruling last week that found that the state must count undated ballots from recent elections — including the May primaries.

But the Republican National Committee and Pennsylvania Republican Party aren’t having it: The New York Times reports that they plan on intervening in an attempt to block McCormick’s bid.

The irony of the Republican hopeful’s lawsuit is blinding: It directly cites voter disenfranchisement as its argument against discounting undated ballots.

“The Boards’ refusal to count ballots due solely to the lack of a handwritten date on the exterior mailing envelope — a technical requirement that a plurality of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has already deemed not mandatory — disenfranchises registered voters of both political parties who chose to exercise their right under Commonwealth law to vote absentee or by mail, in violation of the Free Elections provision of the Commonwealth Constitution,” the lawsuit argued.

The Pennsylvania GOP put out a statement on Monday night vehemently denouncing the candidate’s lawsuit, saying “we absolutely object to the counting of undated mail-in ballots.”

The party also warned McCormick to stop muddying the election fraud narrative that Republicans have been working tirelessly to manufacture.

“We have worked hard towards restoring confidence in our elections, and we call upon everyone to respect, uphold and follow the clear law on this issue,” the Pennsylvania GOP said.

Oz campaign manager Casey Contres even accused McCormick of “following the Democrats’ playbook, a tactic that could have long-term harmful consequences for elections in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

The RNC and Pennsylvania GOP’s attack on McCormick’s lawsuit came after ex-president Donald Trump made it clear last week that he sees the counting of mail-in ballots as a threat to Oz’s campaign.

In fact, Trump called on his endorsee to just go ahead and declare victory because doing so would “makes it much harder for them to cheat with the ballots that they ‘just happened to find.'”

Read McCormick’s complaint below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
