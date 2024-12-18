Join Us In DC

Latest
By
|
December 18, 2024 4:58 p.m.
New year, new administration, and a new event from TPM. We hope you’ll start the year with Josh, Kate, and Jackie at TPM’s first ever live podcast recording.

On January 15th — less than a week before Donald Trump is sworn in for his second term — Josh & Kate will discuss expectations for the new administration and how Democrats can claw their way back into political power.

After the show there will be a brief audience Q&A, followed by a cocktail hour where some other TPM staffers will be around to chat. All attendees receive one complimentary cocktail.

Capacity is limited so please get your tickets as soon as possible!

This event made possible with with support by SnapStream, the AI-powered TV recording, monitoring, searching, and clipping product. TPM has been a customer of SnapStream for 15 years. Get a free trial for your team today

Date

January 15th, 2025

Time

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Pod begins at 7 p.m. with a brief audience Q&A to follow

Cocktail hour following the Q&A until 10 p.m.

Location

1201 K Street NW Washington DC, 20005

Ticket Information

(Members should have received an invite by email with special offer codes. Please check your email or email us at members dot talkingpointsmemo dot com to get your code)

Free for Inside Members

$50 for members

$75 for non-members

All attendees receive one complimentary cocktail

Author Headshot
Joe Ragazzo (@JRagazzo) is the publisher at TPM, overseeing the design, product and revenue staffs out of the New York City office. Joe used to be a journalist but realized if some journalists don't figure out how to make journalism financially sustainable, there won't be any left. He also says Go Browns.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
