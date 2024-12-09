Latest
It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year: Golden Dukes 2024

It's time, again, for TPM to acknowledge the innovators and thought-leaders that we know best.
TPM Illustration
By
|
December 9, 2024 4:13 p.m.
5
It is that time again.

As the year draws to a close, TPM takes a moment to reflect on those in political life who most excelled in behaving poorly, grifting boldly, and pushing the frontiers of misconduct out past where we previously understood them to be. For more than a decade, con-artistry and shameless, bizarre behavior have continued to move into the mainstream, and so we acknowledge those who are doing the most to advance the cause by awarding them the Golden Duke. The prize is named for the infamously corrupt member of Congress Randy Duke Cunningham, an early TPM fascination.

While once a questionable honor, receiving a Golden Duke now marks a political figure as a true thought-leader — and, apparently, a great candidate for a pardon and/or a Cabinet position, depending on the details.

This year we have six categories, some old, some new.

• Best Scandal – General Interest
• Best Scandal – Sex & Generalized Carnality
• Best Scandal – Local Venue
• Meritorious Achievement in the Crazy
• “I’m Going To Trump’s Cabinet And I’m Bringing …”
• Best Scandal — World-Wide Wingnutery

To make this work, we need your nominations. Fill out the form here to submit a political figure for TPM’s highest honor.

John Light (@LightTweeting)  is TPM's managing editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and has written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
