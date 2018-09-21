Yale Law Faculty Members Call For FBI Probe Of Kavanaugh Accusation

In a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee, 48 members of the Yale Law School faculty called for an FBI investigation into professor Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault accusation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“Where, as here, a sexual assault has been alleged against an individual nominated for a lifetime appointment in a position of public trust, a partisan hearing alone cannot be the forum to determine the truth of the matter,” the letter reads. “Allegations of sexual assault require a neutral factfinder and an investigation that can ascertain facts fairly.”

Notably, Dean Heather Gerken, who Thursday wrote in a letter to the law school community that she was “enormously concerned” over reports that Yale professors coached their female students to have a “certain look” that Kavanaugh liked in his clerks, did not sign the letter.

Read the faculty members’ letter here: