WSJ: Trump’s Personal Assistant Fired, Escorted Out Of White House

President Donald Trump’s personal assistant, John McEntee, was fired on Monday, according to administration officials who spoke with the Wall Street Journal.

McEntee was reportedly escorted out of the White House without being given time to collect his personal belongings, including his jacket, officials told WSJ.

It is still unclear what led to McEntee’s ousting. The WSJ reported that he was fired over unspecified security issues. According to CNN, McEntee is currently under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security for financial crimes, which are reportedly unrelated to Trump.

The White House declined to comment on the Journal’s questions about the firing.

McEntee reportedly told colleagues that the firing was related to his background check. McEntee was one of Trump’s longest serving aides who has been serving with Trump since the early days of the campaign. According to a press release from the Trump campaign, McEntee will re-join the Trump campaign as a senior adviser.