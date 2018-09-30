Latest
United States President Donald J. Trump returns to The White House in Washington, DC, after attending a political rally in West Virginia, September 29, 2018.Credit: Chris Kleponis / Pool via CNP
23 mins ago
‘Will Never Be Enough’: Trump Rejects Criticism Over Limiting Kavanaugh Probe
on June 19, 2018 in Tornillo, Texas.
2 hours ago
Hundreds Of Kids Transferred To ‘Tent City’ Migrant Detention Center In Recent Weeks
4 hours ago
Jeanine Pirro Calls Democrats ‘Demon-Rats. That’s What I Said: Demon-Rats’
livewire 2018 Elections

WSJ: O’Rourke, Nelson Rally Was Biggest For Single Candidate Since At Least ’16

By
September 30, 2018 3:46 pm

When 85-year-old country music legend Willie Nelson joined 46-year-old Texas Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) on stage Saturday night in Austin, they were greeted by more than 50,000 people, according to O’Rourke’s campaign. Other estimates cite roughly 55,000 in attendance. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday those kind of numbers would make it the largest rally for a single candidate since “at least” the 2016 presidential campaign. Nelson even debuted a new song at the rally, “Vote ‘Em Out,” which he ended with a shout out to the Democratic candidate: “Thank you Beto, all the way buddy!” Watch below:

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: