26 mins ago
Beleaguered Sessions Has No Regrets About Recusal: ‘I Think I Did The Right Thing’
35 mins ago
LePage Calls Judge An ‘Imbecile’ For Allowing Case Against Trump To Proceed
1 hour ago
Shulkin Says He Was Ousted From The VA For Opposing Privatization
WSJ: Kushner Has Phoned Bolton For Advice In The Past Year

By | March 29, 2018 7:46 am
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law, phoned Trump’s new pick to run the National Security Council for advice in the past year, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Administration officials and people close to Trump told the Journal that Kushner and Bolton have had a longstanding relationship — Bolton would often stop by Kushner’s office to visit when he was at the White House.

Kushner has reportedly called Bolton several times in the past year to ask for advice, according to the Journal’s sources. Kushner specifically sought the new national security adviser’s input on issues related to the operations of the United Nations, where Bolton served as the U.S. ambassador in former President George W. Bush’s administration.

Aides would also reportedly encourage Kushner to call Bolton to apprise him on current White House initiatives so that Bolton, who was previously working as a Fox News contributor, could make informed comments while speaking about the administration’s position on networks Trump watches.

Trump announced on Twitter last week that Bolton, who is well known for his hawkish foreign policy views, would replace H.R. McMaster as his national security adviser.

