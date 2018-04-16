WSJ: Cohen Used Same Company To Pay Stormy Daniels, Pregnant Playboy Model

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney used the same limited-liability company to make payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels and an unnamed former Playboy model who was impregnated by a top GOP fundraiser, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

Elliott Broidy, the deputy finance chairman for the Republican National Committee who has close ties to Trump, has paid Essential Consultants LLC $250,000, the sum of his fee to Trump attorney Michael Cohen for negotiating a nondisclosure agreement related to an affair Broidy reportedly had with the former Playboy model.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report on the $1.6 million agreement between the former model and Broidy. Broidy later resigned from his RNC job.

Cohen also used Essential Consultants to pay Daniels $130,000 — just 12 days before the 2016 election — to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump. Trump and Cohen have both claimed that Trump knew nothing about the agreement.

Daniels has sued Trump for not signing the nondisclosure agreement between the two of them, claiming its null.

