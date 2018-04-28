Latest
4 hours ago
Over 60 Female NBC Employees Sign Letter Supporting Brokaw
UNITED STATES - JULY 28: Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the Capitol on July 28, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
5 hours ago
Brooks: Many Republicans Are Likely Retiring Due To Fear Of Assassination
9 hours ago
Mick Mulvaney Is Our Duke Of The Week
livewire

Woman With Whom Greitens Had Affair Must Turn Over Her Phone To Court

By Associated Press | April 28, 2018 5:14 pm

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court says a woman who had an extramarital affair with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens must turn over her cellphone for a forensic investigation.

The Kansas City Star reported Saturday that the high court’s decision follows the woman’s request Friday to block an order requiring her phone to be examined by a court-appointed expert.

The order came in a criminal case in which Greitens is accused of taking a photo of the woman in a compromising position without her consent. The Republican governor is charged with invasion of privacy.

The charge stems from a sexual encounter they had at Greitens’ home in 2015, before he was elected governor. He has denied criminal wrongdoing.
The woman’s attorney had argued that the order is burdensome and invades her privacy.

Extra! This Congressman Has A Plan For How Dems Can Retake The House in 2018
More Livewire
View All
Comments