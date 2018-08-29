Without Evidence, Trump Blames China For Hacking Hillary Clinton’s Emails

President Donald Trump’s early morning Wednesday tweet seems to be prompted by a Daily Caller article which claims that a Chinese-owned company in Washington D.C. hacked into Hillary Clinton’s email server while she was serving as Secretary of State, according to the Washington Post.

Hillary Clinton’s Emails, many of which are Classified Information, got hacked by China. Next move better be by the FBI & DOJ or, after all of their other missteps (Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr, FISA, Dirty Dossier etc.), their credibility will be forever gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018