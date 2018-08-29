Latest
19 mins ago
In Sudden About-Face, Rep. Duncan Hunter Is Now On His Wife’s Side
26 mins ago
Trump Harps On ‘Fiction’ News: When You See ‘Anonymous Source,’ Move Along
on July 25, 2017 in Washington, DC.
41 mins ago
Gov. Ducey Wants Cindy McCain To Approve Of Her Husband’s Replacement
livewire

Without Evidence, Trump Blames China For Hacking Hillary Clinton’s Emails

By
August 29, 2018 9:29 am

President Donald Trump’s early morning Wednesday tweet seems to be prompted by a Daily Caller article which claims that a Chinese-owned company in Washington D.C. hacked into Hillary Clinton’s email server while she was serving as Secretary of State, according to the Washington Post.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: