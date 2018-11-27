Latest
Report: Manafort Met With Assange Multiple Times, Including In 2016
UNITED STATES - MAY 17: Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., conducts a House Judiciary Committee mark up of the POLICE Act of 2017 in Rayburn Building on May 17, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Goodlatte Defends Ivanka’s Private Emails: ‘It’s Awfully Tough’ To Follow Rules
Obama Records Robocall For Mississippi Senate Runoff Election
WikiLeaks Denies Manafort Ever Met With Assange, Slams The Guardian

November 27, 2018 10:01 am

The official WikiLeaks Twitter account denied that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort ever met with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, and slammed The Guardian — which originally reported the news — and its sources for the report.

