WikiLeaks Denies Manafort Ever Met With Assange, Slams The Guardian

The official WikiLeaks Twitter account denied that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort ever met with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, and slammed The Guardian — which originally reported the news — and its sources for the report.

Remember this day when the Guardian permitted a serial fabricator to totally destroy the paper's reputation. @WikiLeaks is willing to bet the Guardian a million dollars and its editor's head that Manafort never met Assange. https://t.co/R2Qn6rLQjn — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) November 27, 2018