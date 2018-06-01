Latest
7 mins ago
North Korean Official Arrives At White House For Meeting With Trump
Raising The Alarm: Ex-Econ Officials Say Trump Jobs Tweet Needs Investigation

By | June 1, 2018 1:32 pm
The Twitter app is seen with an image of US president Donald Trump in the background in this photo illustration on December 4, 2017. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Economic experts are taking to Twitter to warn that President Donald Trump’s early jobs report tweet is an egregious breach that may well warrant an investigation.

They think that Trump is in violation of a 1985 OMB directive, which forbids employees of the Executive Branch from telling anyone about the numbers until an hour after their public release. Trump sent out his tweet at 7:21 AM on Friday; the jobs report was released at 8:30 AM.

A former member of the President’s council of economic advisers under President Obama pointed out the possibility of leaked information sparking insider trading, and said that any leaks should be investigated.

The former chairman of the council of economic advisers said that Trump broke the law.

Former Treasury Secretary and NEC director Larry Summers alluded to the curve on which Trump is graded, saying that investigations would be called for any other President.

A CNN political commentator reminded his followers that this is not the first time that President Donald Trump violated the directive.

A former undersecretary of labor was blunt.

A former White House press secretary nodded to the decades of norms that Trump broke.

A CNBC anchor sent out a picture of the effect of Trump’s tweet on the markets.

And an MIT professor cited the consequences people have faced for insider trading before.

