White House Zings Adam Schiff: We Try Never To Be Concerned About Him!

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders got a dig in at Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) Tuesday when asked whether the White House was concerned that special counsel Robert Mueller wants to ask President Trump questions about obstruction of justice.
“We here at the White House try never to be concerned with anything dealing with Adam Schiff,” she said.
