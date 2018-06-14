WH Won’t Comment On Giuliani’s Love Life: ‘Not Today, Or Tomorrow,’ Or ‘Ever’

The White House took a firm stance on Rudy Giuliani’s romantic affairs on Thursday.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders deflected on questions from Daily Mail editor David Martosko about President Donald Trump’s lawyer’s relationship status and whether Giuliani has become too much of a “distraction” to serve as a lawyer to the President.

“I’m not today, or tomorrow, or at any point ever going to comment on Rudy Giuliani’s love life,” she said. “I will be glad to leave that to you and the reporter that spoke with him.”

Several media outlets reported this week that Giuliani’s divorce from his third wife was fueled by an affair he was having with a married woman in New Hampshire.