White House: ‘The Russian Witch Hunt Hoax’ … ‘Is Doing Very Well’

By
November 30, 2018 10:21 am

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted on Friday that despite the “Russian Witch Hunt Hoax” doing “very well,” President Trump canceled his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

Read her full statement:

“The Russian Witch Hunt Hoax, which is hopefully now nearing an end, is doing very well. Unfortunately, it probably does undermine our relationship with Russia. However, the reason for our canceled meeting is Ukraine. Hopefully, that will be resolved soon so that productive conversations can begin.” Sarah Sanders

