Latest
attends the 2017 ESSENCE Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
1 hour ago
WH Correspondent: Melania Trump’s Spox ‘Creates An Atmosphere Of Hate’
In this February 26, 2007 file photograph, Charles Koch, head of Koch Industries, talks passionately about his new book on Market Based Management. (Bo Rader/Wichita Eagle/MCT)
3 hours ago
Koch Foundation Dramatically Increases Higher Ed Donations Amid Scrutiny
President Donald Trump, right, talks with Joshua Holt, who was recently released from a prison in Venezuela, in the Oval Office of the White House, Saturday, May 26, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
3 hours ago
Utah Man Jailed In Venezuela For Two Years Set To Return Home
livewire

WH: ‘Lawless Policies’ Of Dems Lead To Separation Of ‘Illegal Alien Families’

By | May 28, 2018 11:13 am
on April 11, 2018 in New York City.
John Moore/Getty Images North America

The White House buckled down on President Donald Trump’s claim that Democrats are to blame for his own administration’s policy of separating undocumented immigrant children from their parents arrested at the border, according to an email statement Monday.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley ripped into what he calls the Democratic Party’s “cruel and inhumane open borders policies” that are “responsible for encouraging mass illegal migration, enabling horrendous child smuggling, and releasing violent MS-13 gang members into American communities.”

“Their lawless policies spread human suffering and finance criminal cartels,” Gidley said. “These Democrat policies lead to the temporary separation of illegal alien families, because they refuse to close border loopholes that prevent those families from being swiftly returned home.”

Gidley said that Democrat policies also “result in the permanent separation of American families” who have to “bury loved ones because of the criminals Democrat policies allow in to this country.”

“Sadly, Democrats openly oppose simple fixes to federal law that would stop the illegal migrant crisis and end the magnet for unlawful migration,” Gidley said.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Jeff Sessions flagged the immigrant children separation policy in a speech when he pledged to criminally prosecute as many illegal border crossing cases “as humanly possible.”

“If you are smuggling a child, then we will prosecute you and that child will be separated from you as required by law,” Sessions said. “If you don’t like that, then don’t smuggle children over our border.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen responded similarly to the issue in a congressional testimony a week later.

“Our policy is if you break the law, we will prosecute you,” Nielsen said. “You have an option to go to a port of entry and not illegally cross into our country.”

HHS admitted last month that nearly 1,500 unaccompanied minors were unable to be accounted for during a recent survey.

More Livewire
View All
Comments