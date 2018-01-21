White House, Senators Point Fingers About Who’s To Blame For Shutdown

The White House and members of Congress on Sunday each blamed the other for the ongoing government shutdown, amid a conspicuous lack of negotiations two days in.

The White House blamed Senate Democrats.

“I had no idea that the Democrats in the Senate were this dysfunctional,” Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Marc Short, the White House director of legislative affairs, claimed on ABC News’ “This Week” that “Democrats are forcing the shutdown.”

Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) blamed the White House.

“They hammered out an agreement and Chuck Schumer made major concessions,” Durbin said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” referring to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). “Within two hours the White House called and said the deal is off.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), on the other hand, said on CNN, “I think the blame game is ridiculous on both sides.”

Paul on Friday night voted against a short-term spending bill that would have kept the government open for three weeks.