White House Says Trump, Rosenstein Will Meet On Thursday

By
September 24, 2018 12:56 pm

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a statement Monday saying that President Donald Trump and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will meet Thursday when Trump returns to D.C.

Despite the flurry of speculation Monday, it seems that Rosenstein’s fate will not be decided until Thursday, the same day as the Senate hearing featuring Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and one of his accusers, professor Christine Blasey Ford.

