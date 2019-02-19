Long-Serving WH Press Aide Lindsay Walters Leaving Admin In April

Latest
By
February 19, 2019 3:46 pm

White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters, who has served since the beginning of the Trump administration, will depart the White House in mid-April, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed to reporters on Tuesday.

Walters has taken a position as vice president of U.S. public affairs at Edelman Public Relations.

“Lindsay has been a vital member of our team since the first day of the administration. Her focus, loyalty, and professionalism are unparalleled. Lindsay has helped us thrive every day and her steadfastness is matchless. Not only has she been a pillar for our staff, but she has become a friend and someone who will be missed by all of us who have had the privilege of working with her the last two years,” Sanders said in a statement.

