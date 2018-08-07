Latest
on March 22, 2018 in Washington, DC.
41 mins ago
‘What Did He Do Now?’ Ryan’s Private Exasperation And Pride In Time Of Trump
UNITED STATES - JUNE 12: Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Calif., arrives to the Capitol office of Speaker Paul Ryan for a meeting on immigration on June 12, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
1 hour ago
Denham Calls Attack On Sikh Man Posting His Campaign Signs ‘Shameful’
1 hour ago
Bolton Maintains That Trump Has Been Vocal About Threat Of Russian Hacking
livewire

WH Plans To Block Legal Immigrants From Citizenship If They Used These Programs

By | August 7, 2018 10:24 am
AP

In a push led by White House aide Stephen Miller, the Trump administration is planning to release a proposal in the coming weeks that would drastically limit legal immigrants’ ability to get green cards or citizenship if they have used benefits programs including Obamacare, food stamps and children’s health insurance.

According to a Tuesday NBC report, this plan would not require congressional approval. The proposal is currently being analyzed in the White House Office of Management and Budget.

Reportedly, more than 20 million immigrants could be blocked by the measure. It would most seriously affect immigrants working jobs that do not pay enough to support their families.

Read the full report here.

More Livewire
View All
Comments