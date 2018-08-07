WH Plans To Block Legal Immigrants From Citizenship If They Used These Programs

In a push led by White House aide Stephen Miller, the Trump administration is planning to release a proposal in the coming weeks that would drastically limit legal immigrants’ ability to get green cards or citizenship if they have used benefits programs including Obamacare, food stamps and children’s health insurance.

According to a Tuesday NBC report, this plan would not require congressional approval. The proposal is currently being analyzed in the White House Office of Management and Budget.

Reportedly, more than 20 million immigrants could be blocked by the measure. It would most seriously affect immigrants working jobs that do not pay enough to support their families.

Read the full report here.