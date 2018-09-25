Latest
WH ‘Open’ To Second Kavanaugh Accuser Ramirez Testifying On Thursday

By
September 25, 2018 7:28 am

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday told ABC News that “certainly we would be open” to allowing the second woman who has accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct — Debbie Ramirez — to testify about her allegations on Thursday.

“Certainly we would be open to that and that process could take place on Thursday,” she said. “Again, the President has been clear, ‘let them speak,’ but let’s also let Brett Kavanaugh speak and let’s let him tell his side of the story before we allow allegations to determine his entire future.”

