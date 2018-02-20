Latest
Report: WH Official Called Shooting A ‘Reprieve’ From Admin Coverage

By | February 20, 2018 7:01 am
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 03: The south facade of the White House, including the Truman Balcony, October 3, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brooks Kraft/ Getty Images)
Brooks Kraft/Corbis News

After the cable news networks turned their attention away from the scandals plaguing the White House to a deadly school shooting in Florida last week, one White House aide reportedly felt a sense of relief.

“For everyone, it was a distraction or a reprieve,” an unnamed White House official told the Washington Post. “A lot of people here felt like it was a reprieve from seven or eight days of just getting pummeled.”

The comment referring to the school shooting as a “reprieve” invited quick denunciation on Twitter, with several media figures pointing out the insensitive remark.

