Report: WH Official Called Shooting A ‘Reprieve’ From Admin Coverage

After the cable news networks turned their attention away from the scandals plaguing the White House to a deadly school shooting in Florida last week, one White House aide reportedly felt a sense of relief.

“For everyone, it was a distraction or a reprieve,” an unnamed White House official told the Washington Post. “A lot of people here felt like it was a reprieve from seven or eight days of just getting pummeled.”

The comment referring to the school shooting as a “reprieve” invited quick denunciation on Twitter, with several media figures pointing out the insensitive remark.

Whatever White House aide said this is a sick human being. https://t.co/JfMZZWF20l — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) February 19, 2018

My God. A White House Staffer called the Florida shooting a reprieve from 7-8 days of getting pummeled by the press. A reprieve. They don't care about those kids getting slaughtered one bit. Trump is golfing and they call it a fucking reprieve. https://t.co/XsXhjkIcCt — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) February 19, 2018