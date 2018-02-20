Report: WH Official Called Shooting A ‘Reprieve’ From Admin Coverage

After the cable news networks turned their attention away from the scandals plaguing the White House to a deadly school shooting in Florida last week, one White House aide reportedly felt a sense of relief.
“For everyone, it was a distraction or a reprieve,” an unnamed White House official told the Washington Post. “A lot of people here felt like it was a reprieve from seven or eight days of just getting pummeled.”
The comment referring to the school shooting as a “reprieve” invited quick denunciation on Twitter, with several media figures pointing out the insensitive remark.
Children died. https://t.co/EWlo2Zbwiq
— ana marie cox (@anamariecox) February 19, 2018
Whatever White House aide said this is a sick human being. https://t.co/JfMZZWF20l
— Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) February 19, 2018
This is disgusting https://t.co/nlWzItXpBv pic.twitter.com/REEeRjP4QN
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 19, 2018
My God.
A White House Staffer called the Florida shooting a reprieve from 7-8 days of getting pummeled by the press.
A reprieve.
They don't care about those kids getting slaughtered one bit. Trump is golfing and they call it a fucking reprieve. https://t.co/XsXhjkIcCt
— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) February 19, 2018
That a school massacre is a reprieve from having to answer to the public is … telling. https://t.co/OiOKOScJyN
— Kristine Phillips (@kristinegWP) February 19, 2018