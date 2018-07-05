White House Official Hints That Pruitt Is Finally On Thin Ice

A senior administration official said that scandal-ridden EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt is “inching forward to the tipping point,” according to a Thursday CNN report.

The official added that there are doubts about Pruitt’s longevity within the administration as soon as he starts being featured in Democratic campaign ads as an exemplar of the Trump swamp.

White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said Tuesday that the administration is aware of the most recent ethically dubious episodes unearthed about Pruitt.

“The President feels as though Scott Pruitt has done a really good job with deregulating the government, to allow for a thriving economy, that’s important to him, but these things matter to the President as well, and he’s looking into those,” Gidley said. “When we have an announcement, we’ll make it.”

This week, news broke that Pruitt maintained a secret calendar with meetings he thought were too unpalatable for his public schedule; aides revealed the lengths Pruitt had them go to to obtain his wife a high-paying job; and Pruitt told Trump he should fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions and give Pruitt the interim job.